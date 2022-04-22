Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head and other numbers you need to know

Debutants Kenkre FC will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the second match of the I-League 2021-22 relegation phase on Friday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. Both teams finished in the bottom six of Phase 1 and were demoted to the Relegation group in Phase 2.

Sudeva Delhi FC and Kenkre FC concluded the regular season in 11th and 13th places respectively, with an eight-point difference between them.

The two teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results.

Sudeva Delhi rank fourth in the Relegation Zone standings with 11 points from 13 games this season. In the current I-League season, they have two victories, five ties, and six losses. The Delhi-based club have the third-lowest goal-scoring average in the I-League.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are at the bottom of the table. This season, they have only a couple of draws to their name, along with 10 losses and no victories. Kenkre FC will be eager to avenge their close defeat to Sudeva Delhi last time out.

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC: Head-to-head

Both teams have only played each other once in the competition's history, with the Delhi-based club winning 1-0, thanks to a solitary goal from Shubho Paul.

Matches Played: 1

Sudeva Delhi wins: 1

Kenkre FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top scorers in the current season

Sudeva Delhi FC: Abhijit Sarkar (two goals in eight games), Sreyas V.G (two goals in six games)

Kenkre FC: Ranjeet Singh (two goals in nine matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

Sudeva Delhi FC: Sachin Jha (three clean sheets in 10 matches)

Kenkre FC: Tenzin Samdup (one clean sheet in seven matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Crosses: William Pauliankhum - 36 (Sudeva Delhi)

Most Tackles: Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak - 92 (Sudeva Delhi)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee