East Bengal 0-0 Indian Navy FT: Red and Gold Brigade Player ratings from hard-fought draw | 2022 Durand Cup

East Bengal began their 2022 Durand Cup campaign with a goalless stalemate against the Indian Navy FT on Monday (August 22).

Stephen Constantine's team needed to work hard for a point against an upbeat Indian Navy team that was up for the fight and put in a diligent display. The Red and Gold Brigade struggled to create chances and both teams ultimately deserved a share of the spoils.

Here are the player ratings for East Bengal from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

Kamaljit Singh - 6/10

Barring a couple of high claims, Kamaljit Singh didn't have much to do and picked up a straightforward clean sheet.

Pritam Soraisam - 6/10

Soraisam was involved in a couple of promising forays forward in the first half but didn't have much of an impact after the break.

Ankit Mukherjee - 7/10

Mukherjee dealt well with whatever Indian Navy threw at him and did well to evade their occasional pressing.

Lal Chungnunga - 7/10

Chungnunga, like Mukherjee, was on hand to clear, tackle or intercept whatever came his way without much fuss.

Sumeet Passi - 7/10

Passi started the game at right-back, moved on to the wings and eventually ended the game as East Bengal's focal point in attack. He hit the post with a thunderous effort midway through the first half and shot straight at the goalkeeper from his side's best chance of the game.

Wahengbam Angousana - 6.5/10

Angousana was composed on the ball and moved it around extremely well to initiate a few moves from deep for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam - 6/10

Kiyam missed a decent opportunity in the first half after a burst into the box and did an above average job with the ball in midfield.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10

Rahman began the proceedings brightly. In a first half that saw limited chances, it seemed like he would be the one to help East Bengal break the deadlock. However, he was substituted early after the break.

Naorem Mahesh Singh - N/A

Mahesh Singh picked up an injury less than 10 minutes into the match and needed to be substituted.

VP Suhair - 6/10

As always, Suhair worked his socks off without receiving any fruit for his efforts. He got into some good positions in the box but couldn't finish things off. When he went wide, he often didn't have a target man to cross into.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10

Jadhav came up with a couple of jinky runs past the Indian Navy defense but lacked the final product and was withdrawn early in the second half.

Substitutes

Tuhin Das - 6.5/10

Das was arguably East Bengal's best player going forward. He created a fantastic opportunity for them late on but the effort was saved by the goalkeeper. Das also sent in a couple of teasing crosses that evaded everybody in the box.

Mohamad Raokip - 6/10

Raokip put in a decent shift at right-back to allow Passi to move further up the pitch.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima didn't add the desired creativity to East Bengal's line-up. He saw a late header saved but his other shots lacked power and his first touch let him down on a couple of occasions as well.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6/10

Chakrabarti added some bite to his side's midfield and also helped out defensively.

Mahitosh Roy - 6/10

Roy got into some excellent positions in and around the box, but fluffed his lines and trod over the ball on the one occasion he got into an area to shoot.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee