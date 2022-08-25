East Bengal 0-0 Rajasthan United FC: Player Ratings from entertaining stalemate | 2022 Durand Cup

Rajasthan United put in an excellent performance to hold East Bengal to a 0-0 draw at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in their 2022 Durand Cup clash on Thursday (August 25).

Stephen Constantine's side started the game brilliantly and dominated the proceedings in the first half, even hitting the woodwork. The Red and Gold Brigade, led by Aniket Jadhav who enjoyed a fantastic outing, did everything but put the ball into the net.

Rajasthan United slowly clawed their way back into the contest after the break, forcing East Bengal back with their ball retention and pressing. The I-League outfit's substitutes were particularly impressive as they put in an admirable display to take a point from the match.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh - 7.5/10

Kamaljit Singh didn't have too much to do in the first half but was good with both his handling and distribution. He came up with a good penalty save in the second half and made a couple of key saves to keep Rajasthan United out.

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 7/10

Lalrinzuala was excellent down the left flank, pinging some fantastic balls into dangerous areas. He slowed down a little after the break but displayed his quality nevertheless.

Charalampos Kyriakou - 6/10

Kyriakou looked nervous to start the match but improved as the first half progressed. He was hooked off at half-time.

Lal Chungnunga - 6.5/10

Chungnunga made quite a few key interventions either side of half-time, especially once Rajasthan United began growing into the game. However, he also gave away a couple of silly fouls that could've cost his team on another day. Chungnunga also hit the crossbar with a difficult header from Aniket Jadhav's cross.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10

Mukherjee made a couple of good tackles in the opening 20 minutes but had to be taken off seemingly due to a hamstring injury.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima struggled to get going in midfield while his set-pieces weren't great either.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam - 7/10

Kiyam offered a calm presence in midfield for East Bengal as they looked to break Rajasthan United down. He also struck the crossbar after running onto Jadhav's cut-back.

Aniket Jadhav - 7.5/10

Jadhav ran the show for Constantine's men and was a livewire on the right flank. He created numerous opportunities for his teammates and gave Jagdeep Singh nightmares throughout the match.

Tuhin Das - 7/10

As Jadhav attracted more defenders towards him, Das got the chance to run into space on a couple of occasions in the first half. His attacking impetus reduced after the break but he worked hard defensively to make up for it.

Suhair VP - 6.5/10

Suhair got into excellent positions and forced a fantastic save from Niraj Kumar in the first half. He linked up well with Das and Jadhav, but just needed to show that killer instinct in the box.

Sumeet Passi - 6/10

Passi struggled to get involved in the game barring occasional bursts into the box.

Substitutes

Mohammad Rakip - 7/10

Rakip got off to a shaky start as he was caught out by Rajasthan United's switches. However, he then combined well with Jadhav while also proving to be more than adept defensively.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6/10

Chakrabarti lunged into Lalremsanga in a dangerous area to gift a penalty. Apart from that incident, his passing was tidy and his set-pieces were decent as well.

Ivan Gonzalez - 7/10

Gonzalez won a couple of vital aerial duels at the death and was a commanding presence for most of his time on the pitch.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10

Rahman struggled to impact the proceedings and committed a few needless fouls that affected East Bengal's flow.

Eliandro Gonzaga - 6/10

Gonzaga began brightly but was dealt with by Rajasthan United's defense. He still needs to build more chemistry with his fellow forwards.

Rajasthan United

Niraj Kumar - 7/10

Kumar was forced into action on numerous occasions and came out on top each time. Some of his punches were nervous, but he still took home a deserving cleansheet.

Jagdeep Singh - 6/10

Jagdeep Singh really struggled to deal with Jadhav for much of the match, being left on the floor a couple of times as well. However, he improved once the East Bengal forward ran out of steam and even contributed a few good passes in attack.

Melroy Assisi - 7.5/10

Assisi was the standout performer for Rajasthan United and was a rock at the heart of their defense. His clean tackle after slipping to the floor to prevent Suhair from going through on goal epitomized his display and he was impenetrable for much of the game.

Aidar Mambetaliev - 7/10

Mambetaliev mistimed a couple of heading opportunities in the opponent's box but commanded his own area very well.

Hardik Bhatt - 7/10

Bhatt was unafraid to put in a challenge and made several vital blocks to help Rajasthan United keep East Bengal at bay.

Lalliansanga Renthlei - 7/10

Renthlei kickstarted his team's forays forward, even forcing a save from Kamaljit Singh in the first half. He actively helped Rajasthan with his tidy passing and key interceptions after the break as well.

F Lalremsanga - 6.5/10

Lalremsanga won a penalty for his side in the second half, which Barboza failed to finish. He was decent otherwise but was overwhelmed at times by East Bengal's midfield overloads.

Bektur Amangeldiev - 7/10

Amangeldiev put in a solid shift on the right side of midfield, stringing together some excellent passes near the box while also working diligently on defense. However, there were times where he should've pulled the trigger in the attacking third.

William Pauliankhum - 6/10

Pauliankhum sent a few threatening passes into the box but East Bengal kept him fairly quiet across both halves.

Youssef Atriss - 6/10

Atriss often moved out wide to try and cut in to fashion chances. However, the opposition defense kept him on a tight leash and he struggled to really impact the game before being taken off.

Sergio Barboza - 5.5/10

Barboza missed the best chance of the game with a tame penalty that was comfortably saved by Kamaljit Singh. He threatened on a couple of occasions with his runs and crosses but East Bengal weren't too troubled by him otherwise.

Substitutes

Ragav Gupta - 7/10

Gupta instantly added more energy to Rajasthan United's midfield and won a few fouls in dangerous areas with his daring runs forward.

Martin Chaves - 7.5/10

Chaves was a constant threat from set-pieces and came close to scoring from a free-kick only to see it go wide of the post. His corners also posed problems for East Bengal in what was an excellent cameo.

Chanso Horam - 7/10

Horam linked up well with both Chaves and Gupta as Rajasthan looked to catch East Bengal out in the final 15 minutes.

Gyamar Nikum - 7/10

Despite being the youngest player on the pitch, Nikum displayed a cool head under pressure to help Rajasthan United retain possession. He almost scored late in the game with a dipping shot that went just a few inches over the crossbar.

