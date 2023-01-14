East Bengal 1-2 Jamshedpur FC: Player ratings as Constantine's men suffer defeat in the 2022-23 ISL clash 

East Bengal's aspirations to reach the playoffs were dealt a huge blow following a 2-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in an ISL 2022-23 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 13. The visitors scored two second-half goals through Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Das to win the game after an early first-half goal from Cleiton Silva.

The Red Miners striker Daniel Chukwu started the move by using his outer foot to pick out Boris Singh through the right wing. The latter found the Nigerian striker's header with a decent cross into the six-yard box. Despite Chukwu's efforts to keep his header down, the ball went over the crossbar.

However, the hosts did not miss out on an early chance like the visitors when Silva nodded the ball in from close range. Vishal Yadav's poor handling while trying to prevent a shot from Mahesh Singh meant that the ball fell into the path of Silva, who tapped it in to drive his side into the lead.

The visitors were presented with yet another chance in the 18th minute but Boris Singh only managed to hit the side netting after being set up by Ritwik Das on a swift counter-attack. Neither side managed to hit the back of the net in the remainder of the first half.

Aidy Boothroyd's side began the second half with conviction and procured their equalizer through Harry Sawyer. The Englishman took full advantage of a slice of bad luck when Chungunga Lal blocked an attempt from Ishan Pandita by tapping the ball in. This took place in the 61st minute.

Cleiton Silva passed on a chance to bag a brace on the night. The Brazilian forward evaded a challenge from the keeper and a tame finish from an acute angle allowed Pratik Chaudhari to clear the ball near the goal-line.

However, the visitors scored their much-deserved winner through Ritwik Das. The full-back was at the end of a fine cross from Germanpreet Singh in the 85th minute after an error of judgment from Kamaljit Singh.

We shall now see how East Bengal players fared in this contest.

East Bengal player ratings

Kamaljit Singh - 5/10: Kamaljit Singh was not assured between the sticks. His aerial vulnerability was exposed when he failed to punch the ball away before Ritwik scored the second goal.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10: Ankit Mukherjee had a decent game overall despite conceding two goals for East Bengal. The right-back rarely allowed Ishan Pandita to settle into the game when the striker played through the left wing.

Chungnunga Lal - 6/10: Chungnunga must consider himself unlucky for the first goal. His presence of mind to block the shot did not produce enough luck as Sawyer nodded the ball home from close range.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6.5/10: East Bengal's defense would have struggled without Ivan Gonzalez. He made a couple of crucial blocks to get his side in the game. He was aerially sound as well.

Sarthak Golui - 6.5/10: Sarthak played through the left defensive flank in the absence of Jerry. He was defensively solid and struggled to help his side in the offensive areas of the pitch.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10: Mobashir Rahman struggled to keep up with the intensity of the game and lost crucial duels in the middle of the park. He played throughout the game for East Bengal despite not being at his best.

Charalambos Kyriakou - 6.5/10: Kyriakou was able to thwart Jamshedpur's counter-attacks by using his physique. He also won aerial and ground duels to help out his side in the midfield.

Alex Lima - 6/10: Alex Lima was passive and struggled to make an impact throughout the game. The opposing midfield of Pronay Halder and Laldinpuia kept him in check and rarely allowed a breather.

VP Suhair - 5/10: VP Suhair was not influential from minute one, until he was subbed off. The winger was not able to get the better of the Jamshedpur FC left-back Ricky.

Mahesh Singh - 7/10: Mahesh Singh's ability to take the shot for the first goal helped the Red and Gold Brigade to open the scoring. He made continuous runs behind the defense and gave the visitors a hard time.

Cleiton Silva - 8/10: Cleiton Silva's goal did not make a difference in the game, but he's firmly in the race for the Indian Super League golden boot with eight goals. His deadly nature in the six-yard box proved to be decisive yet again for East Bengal, though not enough.

Substitutes:

Jerry Lalrinzuala - 6/10: Jerry was not able to affect the game after coming off the bench before the hour mark.

Aniket Jadhav - 6/10: Aniket Jadhav was not as decisive as Mahesh through the left wing and did not create any chances for East Bengal.

Jordan Doherty - N/A: He came on during the latter stages of the game.

Semboi - N/A: He barely had few touches since coming on later in the second half.

