East Bengal FC 0-3 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings for the Red and Gold Brigade | ISL 2022-23

East Bengal FC lost to Mumbai City FC 0-3 in their tenth game of the ISL 2022-23 season. Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season. East Bengal FC came into the game placed eighth in the points table, having lost their previous game against last season's champions Hyderabad FC 2-0.

Mumbai City FC were second in the points table at the start of the game. Their previous game was a 4-1 win against FC Goa.

The match started with the Islanders keeping the lion's share of the ball and creating better chances. The hosts, East Bengal FC, had a few half-chances but wasted them.

Mumbai City FC broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) slotted the ball past Kamljit Singh from a Greg Stewart pass. Mumbai had a couple more chances but failed to convert them. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The second half started on a similar note to the first. Greg Stewart scored the match's second goal in the 50th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) made it 3-0 for the Islanders in the 59th minute.

Eliandro Dos Santos missed a golden opportunity to get a goal back for East Bengal FC in the 69th minute. Tuhin Das hit the post in the dying moments of the game, which was the closest East Bengal FC came to scoring.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of the Islanders.

With the win, Mumbai City FC climbed to the top of the table while East Bengal remain in eighth place.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the home side

East Bengal FC

Kamaljit Singh (5): Kamaljit was poor today. He made a huge blunder in the 12th minute but was rescued by Ankit's goal-line clearance. The second goal that East Bengal conceded should have been saved by Kamaljit, but he let the ball go past him.

Ankit Mukherjee (5.5): Ankit made one crucial goal-line save early on in the game. Apart from that, he couldn't do much during the game.

Ivan Gonzalez (5): Ivan had a poor game today as he faced more than a couple of issues dealing with Mumbai City FC's forwards.

Lalchungnunga (5.5): Chungnunga didn't have a good game and was found out of position a couple of times during the game.

Jerry had a tough time dealing with Chhangte (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jerry Lalrinzuala (5): Jerry had a tough time dealing with Chhangte and made some errors during the game. He also failed to help the side in attack.

Charis Kyriakou (4.5): Kyriakou had a poor game today and was substituted at halftime. He failed to contain the Mumbai City FC midfield.

Alex Lima (5): Lima missed a good chance to score from a header in the second half. Lima failed to control the midfield or create chances for his side.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (5.5): Suhair had some good crossing opportunities in the first half but failed to deliver a good ball into the box.

Naorem Singh (5.5): Naorem had a poor game today. He couldn't get involved in the attack, and spent most of his time defending.

Cleiton failed to get his name on the scoresheet (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Cleiton Silva (6): Cleiton tried hard to work his magic but failed to do anything substantial. East Bengal FC relied heavily on his attacking play but he couldn't deliver.

Thongkhosiem Haokip (5): Haokip was poor today. He misplaced a lot of passes and wasn't up to the mark. He was substituted at halftime.

Substitutes

Aniket Jadhav (5): Aniket replaced Suhair at halftime. Aniket failed to do anything substantial during his time on the pitch.

Souvik Chakrabarti (5.5): Souvik played after a long gap due to dengue. He tried his best to keep the midfield in control but failed to do so.

Eliandro dos Santos (4.5): Eliandro came on in the second half but couldn't execute the team's plans. He had a good chance to score a goal but failed to convert. He couldn't link up with his strike partners properly.

Tuhin Das (5.5): Tuhin was unlucky to see his long-range effort hit the post in the dying moments of the game. Apart from that, his passing was poor during his time on the pitch.

