NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 20th, 2022

NorthEast United FC takes on East Bengal FC in the first game of Matchday 3 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 season on Thursday (October 20) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both sides have started their season in a similar fashion, losing their two opening matches. While East Bengal was beaten 3-1 by the Kerala Blasters away from home in their opener, they were very unlucky to concede a late winner to FC Goa in front of their home fans.

Stephen Constantine's side put in a spirited second-half performance to get back on level terms but couldn't take any points from the game.

It's been a similar story for NorthEast United FC, who lost their opener to Bengaluru FC by conceding an 87th-minute winner from a set-piece. They lost their next match 3-0 to Hyderabad FC and lie at the bottom of the points table.

Squads to Choose from

NorthEast United

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, and Laldanmawia Ralte.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Mohammed Irshad, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Romain Phillippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Jithin MS, and Matt Derbyshire.

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sumeet Passi, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Souvik Chakrabarti, Tuhin Das, Jordan O'Doherty, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: October 20, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

I'm unsure of what to expect from this clash, with both teams losing their first two matches. As a result, I've gone with a balanced team suggestion that tilts slightly in the favor of the home side. Gaurav Bora, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jordan O'Doherty, Matt Derbyshire, and Cleiton Silva are the five players I've retained on both suggestions.

Cleiton is among the best captaincy options for this match. East Bengal's striker is the side's designated penalty-taker and scored against FC Goa. MS Jithin and VP Suhair offer differential forward options in each of the suggestions along with Matt Derbyshire and Cleiton. In midfield, Parthib Gogoi does the same.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Lalchungnunga, Romain Phillippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Jordan O'Doherty, Jithin MS, Cleiton Silva, and Matt Derbyshire.

Captain: Romain Phillippoteaux. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arindam Bhattacharya, Mohammed Irshad, Gaurav Bora, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Romain Phillippoteaux, Jon Gaztanaga, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O'Doherty, VP Suhair, Cleiton Silva, and Matt Derbyshire.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Matt Derbyshire.

