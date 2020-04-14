East Bengal FC set to re-sign former player Cavin Lobo

After acquiring the services of Shankar Roy, Novin Gurung, Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sehnaj Singh, and Lalramchullova, East Bengal have now set their eyes on Cavin Lobo. The 32-year-old was loaned to I-League's Punjab FC last season by ISL champions ATK and he made 15 appearances for them.

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, both the parties have reached an agreement with only formalities left. Lobo has played eight international matches for India, which includes seven FIFA World Cup Qualifiers appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Lobo primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but is comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder or a left midfielder. He is known for his dribbling abilities and long-range strikes.

Lobo graduated from Sporting Goa's youth academy before representing his state at the 2010 Santosh Trophy where he guided them to the semi-finals. After one-year spells with Dempo and Mumbai FC in I-League, he signed for East Bengal and stayed with them for six long years.

Having made a total of 82 appearances for the Red and Gold Brigade, including six matches in the prestigious AFC Cup, this move will be a homecoming of sorts for Cavin Lobo. Apart from the aforementioned clubs, he also played for Churchill Brothers in I-League last year after ATK loaned him in the winter transfer window.

In ISL, Lobo was a part of ATK's title-winning squad in 2014 where he scored two goals in six appearances for them. Kerala Blasters selected him in the 2015 Draft and he came up with a goal and an assist but his side finished at the bottom of the pile.

According to sources, East Bengal's signing spree hasn't concluded yet. They are in the hunt for a left-back and negotiations are going on with some reputed Indian players. While no deal has been finalized regarding that, East Bengal's jubilant fans can feel excited by the signing of the stature of Cavin Lobo.