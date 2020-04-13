East Bengal FC set to sign Gurtej Singh and Sehnaj Singh from ISL clubs

The former plays as a centre-back whereas the latter operates in the central defensive midfield position.

Both Gurtej and Sehnaj played regularly in the ISL for various clubs over the last three seasons.

Both Gurtej and Sehnaj played regularly in the ISL for various clubs in the last three seasons

I-League club East Bengal FC are set to sign Gurtej Singh and Sehnaj Singh from ISL side Hyderabad FC and champions ATK respectively, Sportskeeda has learnt. The former plays as a centre-back, whereas the latter operates in the central defensive midfield position.

East Bengal are on a signing spree recently after acquiring the services of Shankar Roy, Balwant Singh, and Novin Gurung from Mohun Bagan, ATK, and Real Kashmir respectively. They also signed PIO player Omid Singh from Persian Gulf Pro League.

Gurtej began his senior career with JCT FC before going on to play for a variety of clubs in I-League like Pailan Arrows, Churchill Brothers, and Bengaluru FC. He captained Fateh Hyderabad during their I-League second division campaign in 2016-17 where they reached the final round.

After his stint with them got over, Gurtej turned out for FC Pune City for two successive seasons in ISL where he made a total of 29 appearances. In the previous edition, he donned the Hyderabad FC jersey and played 13 matches for them.

Sehnaj Singh, on the other hand, started his journey with Pailan Arrows before turning out for Mumbai FC and Mohun Bagan in I-League. He played for East Bengal previously in 2016 and made eight appearances for them.

In the ISL, Sehnaj played for Delhi Dynamos and Mumbai City FC, before clinching the title with ATK this season. At the international level, he made two appearances for India's U-19 team in the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers in 2011. He has also represented India's senior team in five matches.

After failing to win the I-League trophy for yet another season, East Bengal FC is leaving no stone unturned to build a formidable side. While speculations are still rife as to whether the club will play in ISL or I-League, the Red and Gold Brigade has been very active in the transfer market.