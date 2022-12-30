East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC: EBFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 30, 2022

Fellow strugglers East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC meet in the final game of the calendar year of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Friday, December 30, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

While Bengaluru FC (8th) are on 11 points in 11 matches, East Bengal FC are placed one spot below them in the points table, with ten points in as many matches. Both sides come into this game on the back of 3-0 defeats. While East Bengal are returning to action post a 2-week break after losing at home to Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC lost 3-0 to Hyderabad FC.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra.

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Harmanpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alexandre Lima, Charalambos Kyriakou, Aniket Jadhav, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Sunil Chhetri, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 30, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This game is another hard one to call with neither side in particularly good form heading into it. The lack of point-scoring midfield options means that I'm restricting myself to pick only three midfielders in both of my suggestions. Namgyal Bhutia, Javi Hernandez, Alexandre Lima, Roy Krishna, and Cleiton Silva are the five players I feel are must-haves for this game.

I would not experiment too much with the captaincy for this match and keep it between Cleiton Silva, Javi Hernandez, or Alexandre Lima.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Namgyal Bhutia, Charalambos Kyriakou, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Alexandre Lima, Javi Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Javi Hernandez. | Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Alexandre Lima, Javi Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Roy Krishna, Semboi Haokip.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

Poll : 0 votes