East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

Two teams, fiercely competing for the final playoff spot, are poised to face off as Bengaluru FC lock horns with East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

After suffering three consecutive defeats, East Bengal bounced back by securing a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Despite conceding an early goal, the Torchbearers improved in the second half after Jeakson Singh’s dismissal to secure all three points.

That victory was significant in the context of their season, as it brought them closer to sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC. A win on Sunday would propel them to the final playoff spot, albeit with Chennaiyin FC having a game in hand.

In a media briefing before the showdown, head coach Carles Cuadrat expressed his team’s determination to clinch the playoff berth, despite a season marked by inconsistency.

"Players are motivated, we had a nice pre-match talk before the last game. Tomorrow it’s going to be the same. They are going to be motivated 100% because they know that it’s the end of the season (and) that we deserve (to be in the playoffs) after all the work, after all the things that we have been fighting against," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC currently hold a one-point advantage over their opponents. Thus, a victory would also take them above Chennaiyin FC in the standings.

However, their performance away from home has been dismal, with no victories and seven losses. Although East Bengal hold a slight advantage, Gerard Zaragoza will hope that his team can overcome this barrier when they compete at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In terms of performance, the Blues have shown improvement, particularly in defense, having conceded only nine goals in 10 games. Zaragoza, echoing his counterpart’s sentiments, expressed confidence that the atmosphere within the dressing room is positive.

"The mood is positive. We are training in very good conditions. For it’s like a playoff game. If we win, we continue, if we lose, our chances are probably over. But we are ready and that’s most important,” Zaragoza said. "The plan is to attack and score goals. The plan is to try to keep another clean sheet."

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, April 7, from 7.30 pm IST.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Aleksandar Pantić, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Saul Crespo, PV Vishnu, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Aman CK, Cleiton Silva

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Keziah Veendorp, Harsh Parte, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

The clash between master and apprentice is anticipated to be highly cagey, given the stakes and the playing styles of both teams. Bengaluru FC have shown a slightly more attacking approach this season but have face difficulties with decision-making in the final third.

On the other hand, East Bengal have typically adopted a defensive approach, inviting pressure, yet they pose a huge threat on counterattacks. Consequently, this clash may result in a draw, benefiting NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC