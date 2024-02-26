Seeking to recover from their recent losses, Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC will face off in ISL 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, February 26.

East Bengal and Chennaiyin, ninth and tenth, respectively, are tied in terms of points in the league table and are competing for the final playoff spot. Thus the game holds significant importance for both sides.

Chennaiyin have struggled in recent weeks, having won just once in their last five games. While Owen Coyle’s men have shown their potential in glimpses, defensive errors, coupled with inefficiency in front of goal, have proven costly on multiple occasions.

A victory in Kolkata would propel them past their opponents and Bengaluru FC in the standings, placing them within two points of sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC at eighth.

"We are looking forward to it and of course, it’s a huge game for both teams. We will look to put the best team we can on the field and try to win the upcoming match. It’s a game we’re more than capable of winning, and we have to make sure that we are at our best to do that," Coyle said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, East Bengal, following their Super Cup triumph, have struggled to maintain their form in the ISL. Defeats to playoff contenders NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have placed them in a spot of bother, making this game crucial to their playoff aspirations.

Carles Cuadrat will be banking on his players to step up at this crucial juncture and will rely on new signings Victor Vazquez and Felicio Brown to make an immediate impact.

"We don’t have to compare ourselves with Chennaiyin FC; we’re in different situations,” Cuadrat stated ahead of the game. “They’ll fight for three points for sure, as they also want to get to the playoffs. I have a lot of respect for Owen Coyle and how he always gets results. It’ll be a very difficult game."

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday, February 26 from 7.30pm.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Hijazi Maher, Aleksander Pantic, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sauvik Chakraborty, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Victor Vazquez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Mobashir Rahman, Vincy Barretto, Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, Ninthoi Meetei, Rahim Ali.

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Both these teams have been inconsistent throughout the season, a fact clearly reflected in the points table.

Chennaiyin FC will aim to start aggressively, as they typically do, while East Bengal will look to capitalize on vacated spaces on the breakaway with the likes of Nandhakumar Sekar, Noarem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

In terms of quality, the Torchbearers boast superior forwards, but Coyle will be hopeful that his attackers can capitalize on their opportunities and put the hosts on the back foot.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC