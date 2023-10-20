East Bengal FC vs FC Goa preview, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

After a two-week hiatus, the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to resume, with East Bengal FC hosting FC Goa in the first game of the doubleheader on October 21, Saturday.

Following a strong Durand Cup campaign where they were runners-up, East Bengal have had a mixed start to their ISL journey.

They began with a draw against Jamshedpur FC, followed by a win over Hyderabad FC, courtesy of Cleiton Silva’s remarkable stoppage-time free-kick. However, they suffered a 2-1 loss in their first away game against Bengaluru FC before the international break.

Despite being a strong team on paper, there are notable flaws in the Torchbearers’ performances, and Carles Cuadrat will look to address these issues in the upcoming matches. Speaking to the press before the clash with FC Goa, Cuadrat emphasized the need for improvement.

"We have lost only two games, but these two games, the final of the Durand Cup and the game in Kanteerava, we needed to get something out of those games. For me, as a coach, that’s room to improve on. If you are getting better chances, if you are not conceding a lot of chances, you need to close the game and take a minimum of one point."

Meanwhile, Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa have started their campaign strongly, with two wins in two games to their name. Although they haven’t hit their stride entirely, their quality in key moments has shone through, with Noah Sadaoui stepping up once again.

In their recent victory over Odisha FC, 20-year-old Jay Gupta scored an impressive goal, securing a 3-2 win. But while the results have favored Goa, Marquez will hope that his team can elevate their performance further.

This marks their first away game of the season, but the Spanish coach believes his team won’t need to change their approach, despite East Bengal’s home form.

"Maybe, 15-20 years ago, the difference between playing at home and away was too much. But now, I think more or less all the teams played the same style both at home and away. Of course, we prefer to play in front of our fans. But now, I think that we wouldn’t have to change too much in this aspect."

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa: Team News and Predicted XI:

Jordan Elsey is ruled out for East Bengal FC with a knee injury, while FC Goa have no fresh injury concerns.

East Bengal FC predicted lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Harmanjot Khabra, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

FC Goa predicted lineup: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1, while it will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app from 5:30 PM on Saturday, October 21.

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Both these teams have invested significantly in the summer and started the season on a positive note. East Bengal has found strength in their home performances and resolute defense, while the Gaurs, led by Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez, have displayed fluidity in their attack.

The upcoming match promises an intriguing tactical battle, with a balanced outlook on paper. Nonetheless, FC Goa’s attacking quality may pose a formidable challenge for the Kolkata Giants, who could suffer their first home defeat of the season.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-2 FC Goa