East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: EBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 13, 2023

East Bengal FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the second game of Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, January 13, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal come into this game on the back of a 3-1 away defeat to Odisha FC. A Cleiton Silva goal wasn't enough to secure them a point, with the loss confining them to the ninth spot in the points table.

Placed 10th in the points table with only six points in 13 games, it has been a poor season for Jamshedpur FC. However, they might feel hard done by some of their recent results, including their latest 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC, a game where they led 2-0 until the 60-minute mark.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Charalambos Kyriakou, Aniket Jadhav, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva.

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachau, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ishan Pandita.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 13, 2023, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Neither team will start this match as favorites despite their respective recent run of form, with East Bengal's higher position on the points table offset by the visitors' better recent attacking run.

Naorem Roshan Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva, Ritwik Das, and Ricky Lallawmawma are the six players I feel are must-haves for this round.Silva and Chima Chukwu are among the best captaincy picks for the game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvam Sen, Ricky Lallawmawma, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Laldinliana Renthlei, Rafael Crivellaro, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ritwik Das, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Cleiton Silva, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu. | Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charamlabous Kyriakou, Rafael Crivellaro, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ritwik Das, Jordan O'Doherty, Ishan Pandita, Cleiton Silva, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Rafael Crivellaro.

