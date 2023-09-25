East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: EBFC vs JFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 25, 2023

East Bengal FC (EBFC) go up against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the final game of Matchweek 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Monday, September 25, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Things are looking up for the hosts, who come into this season off a stellar Durand Cup campaign where they made it to the final. Under the stewardship of Carlos Cuadrat, a manager with plenty of ISL pedigree, they're looking solid and ready to better their poor performances from last season.

Things are much tougher for Jamshedpur FC head coach Scott Cooper who has at his disposal a squad with no overseas players in defense. A season-ending injury to marquee signing Petar Sliskovic also leaves them short of options in attack, and it'll be interesting to see if the Steelers can set themselves up to get some points from this game.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, and Ranit Sarkar.

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Athul Unnikrishnan.

Midfielders: Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, and Ajay Chhetri.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, and Aman CK.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Petar Slislkovic, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Alen Stevanovic, Sanan Mohammed, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Gursimrat Singh, Jose Pardo, Mandar Rao, Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Cleiton Silva.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhary, Provat Lakra, Muirang Wungyanyg, Pronay Halder, Rei Tachikawa, Elsinho, Alen Stevanovic, Ritwik Das, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: September 25, 2023, 8:00 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The hosts look like the favorites for this match and come into this one in good form. East Bengal made the final of the Durand Cup and with plenty of ISL superstars in their ranks, they look set for a promising season.

Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Elsinho, Cleiton Silva, and Daniel Chima Chukwu are the players who feel like must-haves for this clash. Rei Tachikawa, Ritwik Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Naorem Mahesh Singh could prove to be the difference and provide a big points swing.

Cleiton Silva, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Borja Herrera, and Nandhakumar Sekar are the top captaincy choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jose Pardo, Borja Herrera, Rei Tachikawa, Saul Crespo, Elsinho, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. | Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Borja Herrera, Ritwik Das, Saul Crespo, Elsinho, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Borja Herrera. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.