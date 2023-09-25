East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

The first matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season will come to a close on Monday, with East Bengal FC hosting Jamshedpur FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

After another disappointing outing in the previous season, the Torchbearers underwent a major reconstruction during the summer break. They entrusted the managerial reins to former ISL-winning coach Carles Cuadrat and brought on major reinforcements across the pitch.

Except for Cleiton Silva, who was the club's top scorer last season, East Bengal opted for a completely revised foreign contingent.

Meanwhile, Nandhakumar Sekar, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, and Nishu Kumar, among many others were brought in to bolster the Indian depth. The renovations have so far worked like a charm after the club finished as runners-up in Durand Cup 2023.

Most famously, the Red and Gold Brigade also edged past their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in the group stage before the Mariners managed to get their revenge in the final.

Hence, it isn't surprising that for the first time in a few years, East Bengal looks like a prepared outfit going into the upcoming season. But the opening day test against Jamshedpur FC could be a real surprise package.

The Red Miners didn't field their senior team in the Durand Cup and therefore, many are yet to get a good look at their approach under new head coach Scott Cooper.

“We've done our homework. We know they have a very good coach (in Cuadrat), a coach who has done very well in the ISL, made strides at Bengaluru FC, and achieved some notable milestones that still haven't been surpassed. So, you have to respect his work. We know it's a big club, steeped in history with a lot of good players," Cooper said ahead of the clash.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rahesh, Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, Rei Tachikawa, Ricky Lallawmawma, Elsinho, Emil Benny, Jeremy Manzorro, Seiminlen Doungel, Daniel Chukwu Chima, Alen Stevanovic.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

As mentioned earlier, there is a lot of ambiguity regarding the approach of Jamshedpur FC, so expect a few surprises. On paper, East Bengal might have a slight edge, given the momentum they will be carrying from their Durand Cup 2023 campaign. However, the ISL is a different ball game altogether and the Red Miners might just have a few tricks up their sleeve.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC