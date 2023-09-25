East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch ISL 2023-24 clash? 

The Indian Super League's (ISL) opening game week concludes with an exciting clash as East Bengal FC host Jamshedpur FC on Monday, September 25.

The Torchbearers have opted for a rebuild this season, handing the reins to former ISL-winning coach Carles Cuadrat. They have also significantly strengthened their squad with the additions of Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Javier Siverio, among others.

Their season began on a promising note, as they reached the final of the recently concluded Durand Cup. Although they lost to Mohun Bagan SG in the summit clash, they showed a competitive edge against top teams and a marked improvement from last season.

These performances have instilled renewed optimism among their supporters, as they prepare for the upcoming season. While their recent history in the ISL may not be inspiring, the quality of their squad and Cuadrat's coaching chops suggest that this year could mark a turning point for them.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur have also undergone a major overhaul, parting ways with manager Aidy Boothroyd after just one season. They have retained only Daniel Chima Chukwu among their foreign players and bid farewell to several Indian players.

The Red Miners hired Scott Cooper as their head coach this summer. Cooper notably has vast experience in Asia and a reputation for developing young players.

They have secured the services of some quality players, including former Inter Milan player Alen Stevanovic. However, there are concerns about the depth among their Indian players. Additionally, the absence of Petar Sliskovic due to injury adds to their challenges.

As the new season kicks off, East Bengal FC are the favorites, but Jamshedpur FC are expected to put up a strong fight, and this could be a thrilling contest to watch.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 5.

Date & Time: Monday, September 25, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 25.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Torchbearers and the Red Miners can also be live-streamed on JioCinema app in India from 8:00 pm IST on September 25.