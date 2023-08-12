East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

The most-awaited Durand Cup tie between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is set to take place on Saturday, August 12. The Kolkata Giants will lock horns in the Group A fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Of late, the Kolkata derby has been dominated by Mohun Bagan. Since 2019, the Mariners have won every clash, including the league double over their arch-rivals last season.

However, there have been a few changes in recent months, particularly within East Bengal. The Torchbearers have secured the services of Indian Super League (ISL) winning coach Carles Cuadrat and added several experienced Indian and overseas players to the squad, like Borja Herrera, Saul Crespo, Javier Siverio, and Nandhakumar Sekar, to name some.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, won the ISL title last time out and have further strengthened their squad. Indian national team stars Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, and Anwar Ali have joined their ranks, alongside A-League-winning striker Jason Cummings.

In the Durad Cup this year, East Bengal were forced to settle for a point against Bangladesh Army FT after conceding two late goals. Cuadrat will be hoping for improvement when they take to the field again.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, are flying high under Juan Ferrando, winning their first two games with a combined 7-0 scoreline. While everything is currently going in their direction, Ferrando and his team will know that form can be irrelevant when in a derby.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Team News

East Bengal FC will be without the services of Nishu Kumar, as the defender received a red card on his debut. Cuardrat will also be without the services of Cleiton Silva, who is yet to train with the team due to VISA issues as confirmed by Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant introduced several of their senior players against Punjab FC last time out. Ferrando could potentially have his full squad, as all of his new signings are fit and available.

East Bengal Predicted lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Jordan Elsey, Lalchungnunga, Mandar Rao Desai, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Mobashir Rahman, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted lineup: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Lalirinliana Hnamte, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Prediction

While the Kolkata derby remains consistently unpredictable, Mohun Bagan SG hold a distinct advantage over their rivals due to multiple factors, including their solid foundation and their current form.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, have the players to hurt their opponents and will have their chances to score. That said, the team is not without its weaknesses, as seen in their draw with Bangladesh Army FT. Expect the Mariners to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 1-2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant