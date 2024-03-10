East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: EBFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 10, 2024

East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC will face off in what should be the final Kolkata derby of this season on Sunday, March 10, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The fierce rivalry between these two sides makes this one of the most awaited ISL games of the season. And with the reverse fixture ending in a 2-2 draw, both teams will be keen to take away three points from this one for various reasons.

East Bengal's hopes of making the top six are slowly fading. With back-to-back defeats ahead of this one, they'll need to win most of their games from here on if they want to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Antonio Habas' side are harboring hopes of winning the ISL shield. They are only three points behind the current leaders Mumbai City FC while also having two games in hand, and they'll want to bridge the gap and go to the top of the table as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Julfikar Gazi, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Ranit Sarkar

Defenders: Jordan Rhys-Elsey, Hijazi Maher, Jose Antonio Pardo, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Gursimrat Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Saul Crespo, Edwin Vanspaul, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mobashir Rahman, Guite Vanlalpeka, Gurnaj Grewal, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Javier Siverio, Avishek Kunjam, Aman CK, Vishnu PV.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Aleksandar Pantic, Hijazi Maher, Souvik Chakraborty, Saul Crespo/Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Cleiton Silva.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Abishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Date: March 10, 2023; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While it's Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC who are undoubtedly the favorites coming into this match, all that holds little consequence when it comes to a derby like this one. East Bengal will certainly put up a fight like they've never done before, and this shouldn't be a walk in the park for MBSG.

However, on Dream11, backing the MBSG attackers is the best strategy, with the likes of Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos being must-haves for this match. They're also undoubtedly the best captaincy picks, with the odds of a clean sheet not great for either team.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Hijazi Maher, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Lalchungnunga, Hector Yuste, Hijazi Maher, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Saul Crespo, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh.