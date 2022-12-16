East Bengal FC takes on Mumbai City FC in the second game of Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League on Friday, December 16, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

East Bengal's topsy-turvy run of form continued as they fell 2-0 to Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter. They are eighth in the points table, with three wins in nine games, and will look to stun one of the favorites in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, a well-rested Mumbai City FC will look to extend their goal glut in their first match after their 4-1 demolition of FC Goa at the start of the month. They can regain the top spot on the points table from Hyderabad FC with a win here.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, and Gursimrat-Singh.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, and Mohammed Asif.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alexandre Lima, Charalambos Kyriakou, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Bipin Singh.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23

Date: December 16, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Mumbai City FC should start this game as the favorites despite East Bengal FC having the home advantage. My forward line remains the same for both suggestions as I'm expecting plenty of goals from this fixture.

Cleiton Silva, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Rostyn Griffiths are the players I feel are must-haves, and make both suggestions.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and East Bengal's Haokip could be decent differentials. As for the captaincy picks, penalty-taker Cleiton Silva is a solid pick from the East Bengal side. Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Diaz are exciting options to select from Mumbai City FC.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Rahul Bheke, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rostyn Griffiths, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cleiton Silva, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Bipin Singh | Vice-Captain: Jorge Diaz.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Ivan Gonzalez, Charalambos Kyriakou, Rostyn Griffiths, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Alexandre Lima, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Cleiton Silva, Greg Stewart, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

