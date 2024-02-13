East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC, both seeking to bounce back from their respective defeats, are set to lock horns at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, February 13.

East Bengal entered the year with momentum on their side, particularly following a stellar Super Cup campaign where they clinched the title by defeating Odisha FC. However, that momentum came to an abrupt halt in their last game as they suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat to NorthEast United FC.

The result caused them to drop to 10th in the standings, with 12 points to their name, although they have two games over sixth-placed NorthEast United. A victory on Tuesday, however, would propel them back to seventh above Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Bengaluru FC.

During the pre-match press conference, head coach Carles Cuadrat emphasized the importance of tactical flexibility in the ISL to achieve positive results.

"From the start of the season, we’ve used a lot of different tactical systems and used players in different positions. I’m not a coach with a book and always do the same, I adapt as per the opponent and to the situation of my squad – depending on injuries and everything."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are also on the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. The Islanders seemed well on their way to securing three points after scoring twice in the first half, but defensive lapses in the second half allowed the Red Miners to snatch a victory in Mumbai.

They currently occupy fifth place in the table, with 22 points. A victory against East Bengal would propel them to fourth place and narrow the gap to leaders Odisha FC to six points, with two games in hand.

Head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged the upcoming clash as a difficult challenge but expressed confidence in his team despite their recent struggles.

"They are a very good team, we are fully aware of that, they won the Kalinga Cup for a reason, they lost the last match but that doesn’t mean they won’t bounce back, so we have to be ready from the first minute, work hard. They are a good team they have quality but we want to bounce back, so will be a good game to watch in my opinion and we are ready for it."

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 8

EBFC wins: 2

MCFC wins: 4

Draws: 2

Result in the reverse fixture: Mumbai City FC 0-0 East Bengal FC

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (6 goals in 12 matches)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6 goals in 11 matches)

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Gill (23), Phurba Lachenpa (16)

Most assists: Nandhakumar Sekar (3), Lallianzuala Chhangte (3)

Most shots per 90: Cleiton Silva (2.4), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (2.3)

Most clearances: Hijazi Maher (45), Mehtab Singh (34)