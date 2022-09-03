East Bengal new signings: Full list of EB’s latest players ahead of ISL 2022-23

With the summer transfer window coming to a close, East Bengal (EB) have nearly assembled their squadron for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Although they were late to the team-building party, the Torchbearers have moved smartly in the transfer market.

East Bengal's first two seasons in the ISL were disastrous as they finished ninth and 11th, respectively. Hence, the Red and Gold brigade will be needing some work on and off the pitch to fight the heavyweights. On paper, at least Stephen Constantine's side have managed to strike a neat balance between youth and experience.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest additions to the Red and Gold Brigade going into the upcoming season:

East Bengal's notable signings ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season

#1 Aniket Jadhav

After winning the ISL title with Hyderabad FC last season, Aniket Jadhav has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Indian football. Attaining his signature will give the Red and Gold brigade a massive boost going into the new season.

The 22-year-old is an industrious winger and made 20 appearances last season, registering two goals and three assists.

#2 V.P. Suhair

The Palakkad-born was the shining spark in an otherwise forgettable season for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). V.P. Suhair made 19 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Previously, when the 29-year-old was part of the East Bengal setup, his stint was cut short by an ankle injury. Now, with the form and quality on his side, the former NEUFC forward will be pivotal for the Torchbearers.

#3 Jordan O'Doherty

The Kolkata giants acquired the services of the former Newcastle Jets midfielder days before deadline day. Jordan O'Doherty is primarily a central midfielder, but can also slot in as a defensive midfielder or even as a No. 10.

With age on his side, the 24-year-old will be crucial for orchestrating the play in the middle of the park with his ball-carrying abilities.

#4 Cleiton Silva

The former Bengaluru FC talisman is a proven entity in the ISL and East Bengal have moved smartly to acquire his services. In the summer of 2020, the Blues roped him in to replace Manu Onwu. He has played 37 matches in the ISL so far, scoring 16 goals.

Although Cleiton is not an out-and-out goalscorer, he adds a lot of spark and creativity in the final third and has a mean shot on him. The Brazilian is also a specialist when it comes to deadball situations.

#5 Ivan Gonzalez

Even with his brief performances in the Durand Cup, Ivan Gonzalez has already shown that not only will he be the leader in the East Bengal backline but also the leader both on and off the pitch. The Spaniard has been a pivotal part of FC Goa's defense for the past two seasons.

The 32-year-old played 36 matches for the Gaurs in the Indian Super League, registering 138 tackles, 119 clearances, and 48 blocks.

East Bengal's full squad for the ISL 2022-23 season

Emami East Bengal @eg_eastbengal 🟡



নবনির্মিত রাজা সুরেশ চন্দ্র চৌধুরী আর্কাইভ দেখে আমাদের মশালবাহিনী মুগ্ধ।



#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal Our senior team and development side made their first visit to the Club archive yesterday to soak in our rich legacy.নবনির্মিত রাজা সুরেশ চন্দ্র চৌধুরী আর্কাইভ দেখে আমাদের মশালবাহিনী মুগ্ধ। Our senior team and development side made their first visit to the Club archive yesterday to soak in our rich legacy. 🔴🟡নবনির্মিত রাজা সুরেশ চন্দ্র চৌধুরী আর্কাইভ দেখে আমাদের মশালবাহিনী মুগ্ধ। #JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal https://t.co/5rg9lJ8HnO

Here is East Bengal's full squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Charalambos Kyriakou, Mohammad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Pritam Singh, Lalchungnunga, Ankit Mukherjee.

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Amarjit Singh, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Sumit Passi, VP Suhair, Aniket Jadhav, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Semboi Haokip, Himanshu Jangra.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar