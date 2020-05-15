East Bengal rope in Eugeneson Lyngdoh, stay active in the transfer market

Eugeneson Lyngdoh played just 2 games in the 2019-20 Indian Super League season.

I-League side East Bengal continue to stay active in the transfer market with more announcements of top Indian signings despite no confirmation regarding their participation in the 2020-21 Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants announced the signatures of Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Oinam Milan Singh and Mohammed Rafique on Thursday.

Midfield duo

Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Oinam Milan Singh will bolster East Bengal's quality in the midfield as they both seem to have a very diverse idea of engineering the midfield. Eugeneson Lyngdoh likes to take it slow and build from the back with a pinch of tiki-taka in the team formation.

Lyngdoh is an ace playmaker with slower strides compared to Milan Singh. Singh, on the other hand, is known for his long rangers, pressing and intercepting abilities. Lyngdoh and Milan Singh can form a formidable duo at the centre of the park for East Bengal with defensive and offensive duties divided between them.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh scored a cracker to bring home a crucial away goal when the Blues faced Johor Darul Ta'zim in the 2016 AFC Cup semifinal. #Mattomme #WeAreBFC 🔵https://t.co/MNel1CABRr — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 9, 2019

Lyngdoh brings high pedigree to East Bengal

Lyngdoh started out at Rangdajied United in 2006 before moving to Shillong Lajong in 2011. After two seasons at Lajong, Lyngdoh returned to Rangadjied United. Bengaluru FC roped in Eugeneson Lyngdoh in their inaugural season and he made headlines by becoming a pivotal part of Bengaluru FC's I-League winning squads in the 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh moved to ATK in the 2017-18 season after a loan spell at FC Pune City in the Indian Super League. Lyngdoh suffered an injury at ATK which relegated him to the sidelines for almost a year. He came back to professional football with Bengaluru FC in the 2019-20 season but failed to get a considerable amount of game time. Lyngdoh's move to East Bengal is key to him restarting his career and in his quest to make his way back to the Indian national team after two seasons of considerable football action.

Oinam Singh, as reported earlier, will stay at East Bengal for two seasons with Lyngdoh. East Bengal have also roped in striker Mohammed Rafique. The Red and Golds are also in final negotiations to agree terms with youngsters Harmanpreet Singh, Ricky Shabong, Noving Gurung, Anil Chavan, CK Vineeth and Rino Anto. The Kolkata giants have agreed a verbal deal with Mirshad Michu for a season long stay at the club. Several official announcements involving further transfer moves are expected in the coming weeks.

Mohammed Rafique returns to East Bengal.

East Bengal are looking at Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to take an official decision regarding an expansion of the Indian Super League after AFC clarifies whether the 27-game rule for Asian Champions League can be relaxed in the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.