East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch today's 2022-23 ISL match

East Bengal will take on fellow strugglers Bengaluru FC in the 2022-23 ISL season match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday (December 30). This might prove to be a crucial clash for both sides as they will try and mount to finish in the playoffs spot, although it already looks out of reach.

The Red and Gold Brigade have bagged just nine points from 10 games, while the Blues are placed eighth having secured 10 points from 11 games. Sixth-placed Odisha FC are 10 points and nine points above the Kolkata giants and one-time ISL champions, respectively. It might promise to be an intriguing encounter as Stephen Constantine and Simon Grayson's clubs will be desperate to cross the victory line.

East Bengal faced back-to-back defeats as they went down against Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. They were totally toothless against the top two sides in the division and lacked ideas to break down their sturdy backline. They conceded five goals in those games and have their task cut out against Bengaluru FC, who have the ability to hurt their opposition despite a misfiring forward line.

Meanwhile, visitors Bengaluru FC have two victories in their previous five outings, having beaten FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC in due course. The signing of Pablo Perez has not changed the look of their forward line, which has struggled for goals.

Additionally, their defense consisting of high caliber players such as Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, and Aleksandar Jovanovic have failed to live up to their expectations. They lost their reverse fixture to East Bengal 1-0, thanks to the only goal from ex-Blue striker Cleiton Silva at the Kanteerava Stadium.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 season match.

Date and time: Friday, December 30, 7:30PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) contest between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast on the Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST on Friday (December 30).

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC streaming details

The live streaming of East Bengal versus Bengaluru FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

