EBFC vs AFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 17th, 2023

In a must-win fixture for East Bengal (EBFC), the Red and Gold Brigade will face Aizawl FC (AFC) at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Monday, April 17.

Aizawl FC are already eliminated from the tournament and will be playing just for pride. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a winning note after going 3-0 down against Odisha FC following their 2-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal, meanwhile, have played out two draws - a 1-1 draw against Odisha, which was followed by a 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC. The team will be looking to pull off a comprehensive win and hope that Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC draw their match as a victory for either of the teams would mean the winning team's qualification.

That would also mean that East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine likely has taken charge of the team for the last time, with the board already exploring several alternatives, including the likes of Sergio Lobera.

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Aizawl FC, Group B (EBFC vs AFC)

Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri

EBFC vs AFC predicted starting XIs

East Bengal FC: Kamaljit Singh, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan, Sarthak Golui, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis.

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia, Lalmalsawma, Lalmuanawma, Lalchhawnkima, Lalbiakzuala, Akito Saito, Eisuke Mohri, K Lalrinfela, David Lalhlansanga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ivan Veras

EBFC vs AFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kamaljit Singh, Akito Saito, Lalmuanawma, Athul Unnikrishnan, N Mahesh Singh, Alex Lima, K Lalrinfela, VP Suhair, Mobashir Rahman, KH-Lalhruaitluanga, Cleiton Silva

Captain: N Mahesh Singh | Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Vanlalhriatpuia, Akito Saito, Zodingliana Ralte, Lalchhawnkima - I, N Mahesh Singh, Eisuke Mohri, VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Jake Jervis, Cleiton Silva, Ivan Veras

Captain: VP Suhair | Vice-Captain: Ivan Veras

