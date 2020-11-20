Everything you need to know about Jamshedpur FC defender Peter Hartley

Keen followers of English football will be aware of Peter Hartley's body of work. Although the 32-year-old has not played for big clubs in Europe, his defensive prowess and phenomenal presence as a center-back has been established over the years.

Hartley signed for ISL side Jamshedpur FC this season and will play under head coach Owen Coyle. Hartley has played several times against sides that have been managed by Coyle in England with Bolton Wanderers being the most notable of the lot.

As far as Owen Coyle is concerned, the manager comes into the Jamshedpur FC side with something of a fair wind behind him. The Scot took charge of a faltering Chennaiyin FC side in January last season and went on a tear, eventually guiding his team to the final.

In Peter Hartley, it would seem as though Owen Coyle has managed to find a good defender who he can trust in central defense alongside Stephen Eze. Here are a few things you need to know about the Sunderland Academy graduate before he plays for Jamshedpur FC this season.

Peter Hartley's journey to Jamshedpur FC

On the books of Sunderland

Although born in Hartlepool, Hartley was scouted and eventually signed by Sunderland, who were playing in the Championship at the time. He made one appearance in his debut season as the Black Cats managed to achieve promotion to the Premier League. However, Hartley failed to make any appearances for the club and eventually transferred to Hartlepool United.

A legend at Hartlepool United

Peter Hartley is a veteran of the lower leagues, having played in League One and League Two. Following his stint with Sunderland, Hartley signed with Hartlepool United in League One. He became an important member of the squad before eventually being promoted to the captain of the side.

Advertisement

Despite the team being relegated under his captaincy, Hartley was rock solid in defense for the club and managed to help them make a few appearances in the League Cup and the FA Cup as well. In total, Peter Hartley made 181 appearances in five years for Hartlepool United before leaving for Stevenage.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of the lower leagues of English football and has played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, and Blackpool. He has also played for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership before finding his way to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur FC - Hartley's first assignment outside the UK

Owen Coyle - The new manager of Jamshedpur FC

Since 2008, Peter Hartley has played most of his football in England and Scotland. The two-year deal he has signed with Jamshedpur FC makes this Hartley's first assignment outside of the United Kingdom.