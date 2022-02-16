FC Goa 0 - 2 ATK Mohun Bagan - 4 things we learned

In the match number 92 of the Indian Super League's 2021-22 season, ATK Mohun Bagan defeated FC Goa 2-0 at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

It was a crucial game for the Mariners as a win would have boosted their points as an equal with Hyderabad FC, who are currently the league leaders. The win would have taken the Gaurs ahead of Chennaiyin FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the game in second place in the points table while FC Goa ranked ninth. The Mariners needed the win to stay in the race to win the League Shield. Meanwhile, the Gaurs needed the win to protect any chance of making the playoffs.

The match started on a great note for the Mariners as Manvir Singh gave them the lead in the 3rd minute from a Liston Colaco corner. FC Goa had more of the ball and created a few chances, but Amrinder Singh made some good saves to deny the Gaurs the equalizer. The Mariners had their fair share of opportunities but failed to change the scoreboard further in the first half.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan.

The second half started on a similar note to the first half as Manvir Singh scored in the 47th minute to double the lead for the Mariners. The Gaurs had their chances of scoring a goal or an equalizer but failed to do so. The Mariners failed to take their opportunities to increase their lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan went equal on points against Hyderabad FC with the win. On that note, let us look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Lights out hamper the momentum for FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes created a few good chances before the lights went off (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa were having a good spell during the 30th-minute mark, and they looked to have the upper hand post the drinks break. The last 15 minutes of the first half have seen teams bounce back after the drinks break.

It looked like FC Goa were on the verge of an equalizer as they managed to hit the crossbar and force Amrinder to make some good saves while the defenders made some crucial interceptions. The lights went off around the 42nd minute, forcing referee Crystal John to halt play with three minutes plus added time before the halftime whistle.

The break came at a perfect time for the Mariners, while the Gaurs will be cursing their luck for a break at such a time.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan adapt to life without crucial foreigners

The Indian contingent of ATK Mohun Bagan have stepped up in the absence of their crucial foreigners (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan missed Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous and David Williams in their last game due to an injury. The way they played, it was evident that they didn't miss their crucial foreigners in any way on the pitch.

Today the Mariners missed their quadrant of foreigners again as they weren't fit to play. However, the quality of football that Juan Ferrando's side showcased on the pitch was proof that the Mariners could cope up to life and in style without their crucial and most expensive players.

Their deep bench strength is something that not all sides in the Indian Super League can boost. Their bench strength has been another reason for playing such football even after missing crucial players.

The Mariners even played the last 30 minutes with just one foreigner on the pitch.

Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco have stepped up in a big way during the absence of their star players. In addition, Joni Kauko has been impressive during the last two games and has shown why the Mariners signed him this season.

#2 FC Goa's conversion rate and final pass continues to hamper them

Jorge Ortiz failed to do anything today (Image courtesy: ISL Social Media)

FC Goa had more of the ball but couldn't do anything substantial. Their build-up play in the final third of the pitch led to their poor form.

Today FC Goa had 71% of the and managed to take 16 shots on goal but managed just four shots on target and failed to score a single goal.

This aspect has haunted FC Goa this season, and they need to work on it if they want to salvage anything from the remaining three games.

Their finishing has also been poor, and Derrick Pereira will hope his strikers find their form before the season ends.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan are favorites to win the League Shield

Manvir Singh has been in superb form for the last few game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan went equal on points with Hyderabad FC as both have 29 points. The Mariners, though, have a game in hand concerning Hyderabad FC, and they are the favorites to win the League Shield.

When the Mariners were dealt with injuries to crucial players, it looked like the Mariners would fail to mount a challenge for the League Shield this season. But fast forward to today, and they look like the favorites to win the League.

ATK Mohun Bagan has played exceptional football in the last few games under Juan Ferrando, and they will hope this run of form continues.

The Mariners have also extended their unbeaten run to 11 games today.

