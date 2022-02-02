FC Goa 1-1 Odisha FC: 4 things we learned

In Match No. 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.

It was a game between ninth-placed FC Goa and eighth-placed Odisha FC. Both teams thus desperately needed the three points.

Odisha FC wanted the win to go equal on points with ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs wanted the win to stay within reach of Chennaiyin FC.

The game started with both teams trying to control the ball. FC Goa and Odisha FC both created chances but failed to convert them, with the scoreboard at halftime reading 0-0.

Odisha FC came into the second half trying hard to get an early goal, while the Gaurs attempted to control the game.

Jonathas gave Odisha FC the lead in the 61st minute, courtesy of a penalty won by Javi Hernandez. The Juggernauts tried to increase their lead while the Gaurs tried hard to score the equalizer. Alexander Jesuraj finally gave FC Goa the equalizer in the 94th minute.

With today's draw, Odisha FC moved ahead of Chennaiyin FC to seventh position in the points table while FC Goa stayed put in ninth place.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Odisha FC failed to retain their lead

The Odisha FC defense failed to keep their concentration in the most crucial moment of the game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Odisha FC took the lead in the 61st minute courtesy of a Jonathas penalty. They continued to create chances but their defense and midfield kept slipping up and allowed FC Goa space in the final third.

Odisha FC need to keep their concentration intact, or else they will continue to drop points.

#3 Odisha FC need to solidify their midfield

Liridon missed the chance of the first half (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

The style of football Odisha FC aimed to play required them to control the ball and dictate play. But they failed to do so today.

FC Goa had more of the ball and dictated the play for most of the game. The primary reason for this was the Juggernauts' inability to retain the ball in the midfield.

The Odisha FC midfield also failed to solidify the defense or provide proper support in the attack.

#2 FC Goa continue to lack rhythm shown in earlier seasons

Brandon wasn't able to meet the expectations. (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

FC Goa haven't had the best of seasons so far. One reason for this has been the injuries and outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the camp that have hampered their preparations this season.

Today the Gaurs also missed Jorge Ortiz, who has been a crucial player for this team.

Somehow FC Goa has been lacking the rhythm that has been synonymous with their performance for the past few seasons.

#1 Persistence helps FC Goa secure a point today

Edu Bedia kept creating moves for FC Goa throughout the game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

FC Goa didn't have much success in the early chances they created today. Odisha FC kept them at bay for most of the game.

The Gaurs, though, didn't lose hope and kept creating chances. In the end, persistence helped them secure a point from today's game.

Alexander Jesuraj scored in the 94th minute from an Airam Cabrera cross to secure a point for the Gaurs. Derrick Pereira's change in bringing on Jesuraj worked wonders as he scored the crucial goal.

A significant positive for the Gaurs from today's game will be the way they secured a point in the game's dying embers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee