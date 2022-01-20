FC Goa 1-2 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as Red and Gold Brigade register first ISL win of the season

SC East Bengal picked up their first victory of the ongoing ISL season by inflicting a 2-1 defeat on FC Goa. Naorem Mahesh Singh's twin first-half strikes either side of an Alberto Noguera equalizer gave new manager Mario Rivera a winning start at the helm.

The Gaurs expectedly dominated possession, but struggled to create enough clear-cut opportunities to pick up all three points. The Red and Gold Brigade, on the other hand, put up a resilient defensive display to claim full points and move out of the bottom of the ISL table.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem - 6/10

Moirangthem was unfortunately left exposed by his defense and was helpless against both SC East Bengal goals, but was brave otherwise.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6/10

Dohling worked hard in the FC Goa defense, completing 86.5 percent of his passes. But he also committed a couple of unnecessary fouls.

Anwar Ali - 5.5/10

The game against SC East Bengal will be a learning curve for Ali, whose mistake led to the second goal. The youngster was otherwise solid, but that error effectively cost his team quite a bit.

Leander D'Cunha - 6/10

D'Cunha was often pushed back by Mohammad Rafique in the first half. He struggled to launch the ball forward, but did win two fouls.

Makan Chothe - 6/10

Chothe was bright in the beginning and linked up well at times with Jorge Ortiz, but withered away in the second half.

Edu Bedia - 6.5/10

Bedia was kept in check by the SC East Bengal midfielders, often being forced into playing the ball sideways or backwards. He had one excellent chance from a free-kick which was well saved. He also laid out four key passes.

Glan Martins - 5/10

Martins had a poor outing in the middle of the park for FC Goa and misplaced a few passes. He looked to charge forward, but lacked a killer final pass and was also too reluctant to shoot from distance.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6/10

Jesuraj came very close to scoring in the first half, sending his effort just over the crossbar from close range. He did threaten the SC East Bengal defense on occasion, but simply didn't do enough offensively.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10

You have to feel for Noguera because he constantly had to drop deep into midfield to initiate plays for FC Goa. He scored a brilliant goal and also laid out two key passes, but his influence was reduced by his team's inability to find him in advanced areas.

Airam Cabrera - 6/10

Cabrera got a shot on target with an audacious lob, but did little else and was often wasteful in the final third.

Jorge Ortiz - 6.5/10

It was a disappointing outing for Ortiz, who simply didn't get enough touches inside the SC East Bengal box. Although he got the assist for Noguera's goal with an excellent pass and also laid out four key passes, Ortiz had no shots on target.

FC Goa Substitutes

Redeem Tiang - 6/10

Tiang replaced Jesuraj in the 51st minute. He offered the same level of directness on the flank and skied a half-chance late on.

Savior Gama - 5.5/10

Gama was brought on for Chothe in the 65th minute and was largely poor with his deliveries into the box.

Devendra Murgaonkar - 6/10

Murgaonkar replaced Cabrera in the 65th minute. He was a better presence inside the box, but couldn't help his side score the equalizer.

Princeton Rebello - 6/10

Rebello came on for Martins in the 88th minute but didn't see much of the ball.

Edited by Samya Majumdar