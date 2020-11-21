The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season got off to a rousing start as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters FC with Roy Krishna grabbing the winner for the Mariners.

The action continues in the top flight of the Indian football as last season's ISL League Shield winners FC Goa take on 2018-19 ISL champions Bengaluru FC. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa as the coastal state hosts the tournament in the bio-bubble ecosystem due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

FC Goa have undergone an overhaul of sorts under new coach Juan Ferrando who has revamped the squad. The Spanish coach has recruited a new set of players to form the core this time around with the signings of James Donachie, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Albert Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez amongst others.

The Goan side faced a mass exodus when their former coach Sergio Lobera moved on to fellow ISL franchise Mumbai City FC and four crucial players - Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai and Hugo Boumous followed suit.

Bengaluru FC have been one of the most consistent sides, having reached the playoffs in each of the seasons since joining the ISL in the 2017-18 season. They ended the previous season without a trophy for the first time in their history since their inception in 2013.

Bengaluru FC have managed to retain their key players for this ISL season which will enable their head coach Carles Cuadrat to aim for consistent results. They have the talismanic leader Sunil Chhetri in the attack flanked by young Indian stalwarts Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan. With a strong defense led by their Spaniard center-back Juanan, Bengaluru FC are a stellar unit who are primed for yet another good season in the ISL.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Predicted Playing XI

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Ajith Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartulu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

Date: 22nd November, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Dimas Delgado, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Sunil Chhetri, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, James Donachie, Juanan, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Igor Angulo, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Erik Paartalu