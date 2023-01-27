FC Goa vs East Bengal FC: Player ratings for the Gaurs | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa beat East Bengal FC 4-2 in the ISL 2022-23 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday, January 26. Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season, as FC Goa have consistently been in the top six while East Bengal are languishing in the bottom half of the table.

FC Goa's last game was a 3-1 win against Kerala Blasters and they came into this contest placed fifth in the ISL table. East Bengal were ninth in the league when the game began and their previous game was a 2-0 loss against Hyderabad FC.

The game started well for the visitors but it was the Gaurs who scored first in the 11th minute when Iker Guarrotxena reached a rebound first and tapped it in past the onrushing Kamaljit Singh.

Guarrotxena scored again in the 21st minute as he headed in a Noah Sadaoui cross, which went in after hitting the post. The Spaniard completed his hat trick in the 23rd minute with a delicate chip after a corner.

The scoreboard at halftime read 3-0 in favor of the hosts.

The second half started with the Gaurs pushing hard for a fourth goal to put the game to bed while East Bengal were desperate to find a way back into the contest.

Suhair scored a goal in the second half for East Bengal (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Midfielder Brandon Fernandes scored a sensational direct free-kick in the 53rd minute to give FC Goa a four-goal lead.

Carlos Pena's side took their feet off the pedal after the fourth goal, which allowed East Bengal a path back into the game. VP Suhair scored in the 59th minute for the visitors as he headed in a Naorem Mahesh Singh cross.

Substitute Sarthak Golui scored in the 66th minute from a corner to reduce the deficit to two goals.

However, East Bengal were unable to utilize the final quarter of the game effectively and couldn't add a third. With the win, the Gaurs moved into third place in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Carlos Pena's side

FC Goa player ratings:

Dheeraj Singh (5.5): Dheeraj didn't have much to do during the game. Although he did concede two goals, there isn't much he could have done about either effort.

Aibanbha Dohling (5.5): Dohling was successful at keeping Mahesh quiet in the first half, but failed to do so in the second half. Overall, he had an average game.

Mohamed Fares Arnaout (6): Arnaout had a good first half, but seemed slightly shaky in the second. He made one tackle and seven clearances in the game.

Anwar Ali (6.5): Anwar Ali was the best defender for the Gaurs against East Bengal. He made 13 clearances and three interceptions.

Sanson Pereira (6.5): Pereira provided the assist for Guarrotxena's third goal. He was good in the first half, keeping Suhair in check, but wasn't as impactful in the second half.

Ayush Dev Chhetri (6): Ayush was good in the first half and helped his side keep control of the midfield today. He did, however, lose the ball cheaply in first-half stoppage time, which could have been costly for FC Goa.

Edu Bedia (6): Edu Bedia had a quiet game according to his standards. However, he helped the Gaurs keep control of the midfield.

Brandon Fernandes (8.5): Brandon had a great game today. He showed his intentions right at the start when he nutmegged Jerry early on in the game. Brandon hit a brilliant free-kick in the second half to score the fourth goal for FC Goa.

Iker Guarrotxena scored a hat-trick (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Noah Wail Sadaoui (7.5): Sadaoui played a part in FC Goa's first two goals. He provided the assist for the second goal.

Devendra Murgaokar (5.5): Devendra had a poor outing. He couldn't impact the match the way he would've liked and only had one shot during the game.

Iker Guarrotxena (10): Guarrotxena scored a 23rd-minute hat-trick to snatch the victory for FC Goa. He was deadly in front of goal and it was due to his efforts that FC Goa managed to win the game easily.

Substitutes

Lenny Rodrigues (5): Rodrigues replaced Ayush Chhetri in the 56th minute. He was tidy in midfield but didn't have a huge impact.

Alvaro Vazquez (5): Vazquez replaced Sadaoui in the 56th minute and was quiet during his time on the pitch.

Redeem Tlang (5.5): Tiang replaced Devendra in the 67th minute. He managed to test Kamaljit once with a shot towards the bottom left corner.

Saviour Gama (N/A): Gama replaced Sanson Pereira late in the game.

Brison Fernandes (N/A): Brison replaced Brandon Fernandes late in the game.

