FC Goa vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 ISL clash 

FC Goa will take on East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, January 26. The Gaurs, who were struggling to secure a victory before their previous game, managed to overcome the Kerala Blasters successfully as they continued to push for a spot in the playoffs. The Red and Gold brigade, on the other hand, head into this game with three successive defeats in the league.

The hosts, who are placed fifth in the league table, are just four points adrift of seventh-placed Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC are just a shy away from the playoff spot as well. Hence, it's imperious that the Gaurs secure the all-important three points on Thursday.

However, the visitors have nothing to play for. Although the Kolkata-based outfit are not out of playoff contention mathematically, they look less likely to climb three spots to finish in the top 6 of ISL 2022-23.

Although the hosts head into the game as firm favorites, the visitors can swing a surprise with their lethal forward in Cleiton Silva.

FC Goa vs East Bengal - Head-to-Head

FC Goa edged East Bengal 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium earlier this season. As far as the cumulative head-to-head is concerned, the Gaurs have bagged two victories out of five games. The Kolkata giants have a solitary win, while points were shared on a couple of occasions.

Total games: 5

FC Goa wins: 2

Draws: 2

East Bengal wins: 1

FC Goa vs East Bengal: Top goalscorers this season

FC Goa: Iker Guarrotxena (7); Noah Sadaoui (6); Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia (3); Brison Fernandes (2); Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout, Brandon Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Anwar Ali (1).

East Bengal: Cleiton Silva (9); Charis Kyriakou, Jordan O'Doherty, Alex Lima, Naorem Singh, Suhair VP, Semboi (1).

FC Goa vs East Bengal: Most cleansheets this season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (4 in 14 games)

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (1 in 11 games)

FC Goa vs East Bengal: More numbers and stats you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Edu Bedia (1160 in 14 games)

Most passes: Anwar Ali (810 in 15 games)

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (37 in 11 games)

