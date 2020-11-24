FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 25th, 2020

Match number 3 of the Indian Super League will see FC Goa take on Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Goa come into this clash after a superb comeback against Bengaluru FC in their previous outing at the same venue. FC Goa were behind after conceding two goals, but the side never gave up hope and bounced back with two goals from Igor in three minutes, which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The squad looked depleted after the departures of key players, who guided them to the ISL title last season. However, they have proved that they are still a force to be reckoned with despite changes to the team.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to NorthEast United FC. They had a slow approach to the game as they kept passing the ball around without displaying any intent to attack. A small error in the penalty box was easily converted by Kwesi Appiah.

It will be an intriguing clash when the two sides meet for the first time in this year's ISL.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Chouhdary, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Seminlen Doungel, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Match details

Match: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

Date: 25th November, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 ISL Fantasy suggestions

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Rowlin Borges, Hernan Santana, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo and Adam Le Fondre.

Captain: Igor Angulo Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Sanson Pereira, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Rowlin Borges, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Igor Angulo Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia