FC Goa vs SC East Bengal  Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 19th, 2022

FC Goa will take on SC East Bengal in the 65th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 19th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

FC Goa were seen as one of the teams to look out for but haven’t lived up to expectations. The Gaurs are placed ninth in the points table, having won three games while losing and drawing four each.

The team, however, is undefeated in its previous three games after playing out a 1-1 draw with NorthEast United FC in its last match. A win in this game against SC East Bengal would see the Gaurs climb the table to fifth spot.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are the only team that is yet to win a game this season. The red and gold brigade are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just six points in 11 games. They are on a 15-game winless streak and are now coming into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC.

When the two teams last met at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, FC Goa came out on top with a narrow 4-3 victory.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, Darren Sidoel, Hira Mondal, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Wahengbam Luwang, Amarjit Kiyam, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Singh

Note: Several players are absent from this match due to quarantine and this team is based on the team's most recent fixture.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal

Date and Time: Wednesday, 19th January 2022 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

FCG vs SCEB Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Hira Mondal, Aiban Dohling, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz, Mohammad Rafique, Thongkhosiem Haokip , Lalrinliana Hnamte

Captain: Airan Cabrera. Vice-captain: Alberto Noguera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Sourav Das, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Kiyam, Naorem Singh, Jorge Ortiz, Mohammad Rafique

Captain: Jorge Ortiz. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rafique.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee