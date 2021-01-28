FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Prediction, preview, team news and more

With the aim of climbing the table, SC East Bengal take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Red and Golds succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against league leaders Mumbai City FC in their most recent ISL fixture. The defeat put an end to their seven-match unbeaten run. Robbie Fowler's East Bengal have managed to emerge as a settled unit but lack creativity in the final third.

FC Goa, meanwhile, have been one of the few consistent teams in the league. They are third in the standings and look the firm favorites to retain their place as the competition nears its business end. They drew 1-1 with Kerala Blasters in their most recent ISL game.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and SC East Bengal have previously faced each other on two occasions. The first-ever meeting between the two sides was way back in the 2018 Super Cup in which the Red and Golds won by a narrow 1-0 margin. The two teams locked horns for the first time in the ISL earlier in the current season, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

FC Goa form guide: W-D-W-D-D

SC East Bengal form guide: D-W-D-D-L

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Team News

FC Goa

Centre-back Ivan Gonzalez is unavailable for this game after having accumulated four yellow cards. James Donachie sustained an injury in his previous match and is expected to not be fit to play 90 minutes.

Brandon Fernandes is also yet to regain full match fitness. New signing Adil Khan has joined the team and could play a few minutes for his new team.

SC East Bengal

Raju Gaikwad is not expected to play the full 90 minutes as the central defender is yet to be match fit after suffering a warm-up injury a few days ago. The rest of the squad is available for selection by Robbie Fowler.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal predicted XIs

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar (GK), Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Aiban Dohling, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Daniel Fox(C), Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Surchandra Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh.

FC Goa vs SC East Bengal prediction

FC Goa have managed to consolidate their position in the top-four and are on a six-match unbeaten run. The Gaurs have been resolute and impressive in all departments of play.

SC East Bengal have slowly settled down as a cohesive unit and will pose a challenge for FC Goa. The game is expected to be a closely-fought encounter and could end as a draw.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 SC East Bengal