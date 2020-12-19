FC Goa will face Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa sit in the seventh place on the ISL table, with 8 points. They are having a decent campaign so far in this ISL, having lost only two matches this season.

With a new-look squad, Juan Ferrando has done a good job till now, using his players wisely and getting the results he desires. Players like Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz have impressed everyone with their performances. FC Goa lost their last match against a strong ATK Mohun Bagan and will want to get back to winning ways in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC’s season so far in the ISL turned from great to not-so-good in a matter of matches. After winning their first match against Jamshedpur FC convincingly, the Marina Machans have failed to pick up a win in the next four matches. They drew two matches and succumbed to a loss on two other occasions. Csaba Laszlo’s men have found it tough to get on the scoresheet as they scored just 3 goals in 5 matches.

#3 Jorge Ortiz

Jorge Ortiz during training (Courtesy-FC Goa/Twitter)

Ortiz was rumored to be joining Mumbai City FC in the transfer window, but it was FC Goa who got the man. Ortiz hasn’t disappointed too, as he’s one of the better performers for Chennaiyin FC in this ISL.

Playing an average of 64 minutes per match, Ortiz has one goal to his name. However, his role on the wings and the midfield is praiseworthy. Ortiz has 24 crosses, 232 passes, and 292 touches till now in this season. A goal or assist is always on the card for the Spaniard.

#2 Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte (C) against MCFC (Courtesy-ISL)

Chhangte was on fire last season in the ISL after he scored 7 goals. He retained his place in the team this year and is expected to replicate his performance from last season.

Chhangte, though, has not been at his best this season. Still, the winger has one assist to his name and is playing the role of whipping in crosses for the striker. Chhangte has 17 crosses and 8 shots this season so far.

With Isma out with an injury, Chhangte has an added job of scoring goals for the team. From what we saw in the previous matches, he just needs to hit the right patch after showing glimpses of form.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo has been lethal (Courtesy-ISL)

If there’s one player who has lived up to his billing, it’s Igor Angulo. The Spaniard was talked about a lot when he signed for FC Goa, and for the right reasons.

Angulo has scored six goals in six matches for the Gaurs this ISL. His positioning and goal-scoring ability leave an impression on everyone watching him play. Against Chennaiyin FC, he can very well be the best player on the field. FC Goa’s hopes lie on Igor Angulo, and the target-man rarely disappoints.

