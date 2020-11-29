Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC

The thrilling action continues in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as the holders of the ISL League Winners Shield FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC. The match will be held at the Gaurs' home ground Fatorda Stadium behind closed doors, as the tournament carries on inside the bio-bubble ecosystem owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FC Goa are in the search of their maiden victory in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, having started with a draw and loss in their two matches so far. After mounting a gritty comeback against Bengaluru FC from two goals down to equalize, they lost out by a solitary goal against Mumbai City FC.

Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando will be expecting his side to hit their stride and convert their good performance on the pitch into wins. The Gaurs have been in fine touch all across the park but haven't been able to get the desired results. With their skipper Edu Bedia in top form and a stellar attacking cast around him, we can expect the Goan side to notch up their first win in this year's ISL.

NorthEast United FC are one of the five undefeated sides in the ISL 2020-21 season, having won one and drawn the other of their two matches. They started their campaign with a win over the Mumbai City FC side and followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

Head coach Gerard Nus will be happy with his side's spirited performance against the Blasters as they came back from being two goals to clinch a point. The defensive pairing of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox have made their presence felt in the backline. Striker Kwesi Appiah has been on the target in both the matches, whereas Idrissa Sylla struck the equalizer against Kerala Blasters after coming on off the bench.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Squads to Choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Mohamed Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjiner Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Fanai Lalrempuia

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC (Game 12 of ISL 2020-21)

Date: November 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 match between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah

Captain - Kwesi Appiah, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz, Ivan Gonzalez, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Federico Gallego, Igor Angulo, Kwesi Appiah

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego