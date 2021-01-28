FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 29th, 2021

The final clash of Matchday 15 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will pit two coastal giants against each other. FC Goa are set to take on SC East Bengal at their home ground Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

FC Goa occupy the third spot on the ISL table with a tally of 20 points from thirteen matches. They come into this clash after a six-match unbeaten run that included three wins and three draws.

SC East Bengal are in the tenth position on the ISL standings with 12 points from the same number of matches. They lost their last encounter against ISL league leaders Mumbai City FC after a seven-match unbeaten streak.

FC Goa will be the clear favorites in this game on account of a stronger attacking unit. They have also signed hometown player Adil Khan from Hyderabad FC on loan and he could be in contention for a starting spot.

SC East Bengal are in good spirits after their recent resurgence in the ISL and will look to make it a competitive game.

Squads to Choose From

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Devendra Murgaonkar, Adil Khan

Advertisement

SC East Bengal

Subrata Paul, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Ankit Mukherjee, Milan Singh, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Haobam Tomba Singh

FC Goa

Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs SC East Bengal

Date: January 29, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Vasco Da Gama, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

FCG vs SCEB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between FC Goa and SC East Bengal

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Matti Steinmann

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernande, Edu Bedia, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Igor Angulo

Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza