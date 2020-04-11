FIFA 20: 8 Highest rated Indian origin players

A Bayern prodigy, a Wolves veteran and a Dutch forward make the list.

Though rumours suggested that the ISL would find a place on FIFA 20, Indian fans were left disappointed.

Sarpreet Singh and Danny Batth

The FIFA series from EA Sports has attained widespread popularity since its first release in 1993. Being one of the best selling video game franchises, it has amazed fans from all around the globe.

The game which started as a mere leisure activity has now transformed into a bigger entity with a significant impact on player brand images off the field. Over the years, the fans have also become devoted to the FIFA game series and have eagerly been waiting for the latest versions.

However, Indian football fans have had very little to remember from FIFA as none of the leagues in the country feature in the game currently. Although rumours said that the Indian Super League (ISL) would be a part of FIFA 20, nothing of the sort materialized when the game came out in September 2019.

Even when the league has a berth in the FIFA Mobile series, the bigger platform still remains a dream for the fans.

But, akin to real football, a few Indian origin footballers, mostly associated with European clubs, are part of the game. Now, Sportskeeda will take a look at the highest-rated Indian origin players on FIFA 20.

#8 Harmeet Singh - 64

Harmeet Singh

Norway's Harmeet Singh is a 29-year-old of Indan origin, who last represented HJK Helsinki in Finland. The midfielder signed for Dutch club Feyenoord in 2012 and had unsurprisingly hogged the limelight post the move.

He has a rating of 64 in FIFA 20 and boasts 3-star skill moves. His passing stands at 65, coupled with a dribbling attribute of 64 and shooting ability of 61. However, the potential of the player, indicating any future development, stands at his overall rating of 64.

Harmeet is currently without a club as his contract with HJK was terminated on mutual terms in January, following a disappointing stint.

He has had a nomadic journey so far and has represented eight clubs in 12 years. During that period, the central midfielder has had spells with clubs in Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Poland.

#7 Malvind Benning - 64

Malvind Benning

Malvind Benning is a 26-year-old full-back who currently plays for English fourth-tier club, Mansfield Town FC.

He has a rating of 64 in FIFA 20, despite playing in a lower division in the country. The left-back has a potential of 66 and is rated better for his physical attributes (72) and pace (74). He also has a long throw-in trait to his profile, making him a valuable asset for the English club.

Benning began his career with Walsall FC in the same division and stayed at the club until a loan move to York City FC in 2015. The same year, he shifted base to Mansfield Town and has played 149 games in five seasons since.

