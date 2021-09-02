Hero ISL 2021-22: 5 major signings by clubs on transfer deadline day

The Hero Indian Super League is set for yet another stellar season. The teams have put in some serious work in the offseason to bolster their squads ahead of the 8th edition of the premier footballing event in India. Some big names have joined new clubs this time. With the ISL permitting only 4 foreign players on the field this time around, the Indians can be expected to flourish this season.

Deadline Day was a busy one for several teams this season. Ahead of the start of the season, here's a list of 5 deadline day transfers that could be very impactful.

Top 5 deadline day signings

# 5 Naocha Singh

Naocha Singh secured a transfer to Mumbai City F.C. on the final day of the transfer deadline. He is one of the best young defenders in India. The 22-year-old was a vital part of Gokulam Kerala's team that won the I-League last year. He also played every minute of their Durand Cup win in 2019. The sensational defender assisted the winning goal scored by Marcus Joseph to defeat Mohun Bagan in the final.

In a glorious I-League campaign, Noacha featured in all 15 games and displayed terrific performances on both sides of defense. His versatility at the back makes him a special signing. His addition will definitely be a big boost for the Islanders. In an official statement, Naocha said:

"Making the step up to the ISL is something I have been working hard towards and joining the defending champions Mumbai City FC is nothing short of a dream. The last two years of my career were very special indeed and while I got to be a part of a successful team at Gokulam Kerala, I want to do well and win silverware in the Indian Super League. I am excited to be here with Mumbai City and I hope to grow along this journey and make great memories with my new family and my new club."

# 4 Adil Khan

🤝DONE DEAL🤝



We have acquired the services of seasoned defender Adil Khan on a season-long loan from @HydFCOfficial.



Join us in welcoming our latest addition to the squad! 🔴🟡📝#WelcomeAdil #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/UNOiP0f31G — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) August 31, 2021

Adil Khan was one of the biggest deadline day transfers as the ace defender made the move to SC East Bengal. The 33-year-old was loaned in January last season to FC Goa. He made 7 appearances for the club, before moving to SC East Bengal.

The tall defender was a regular in the Indian national team for quite some time, but a dip in form has seen him lose his starting spot in both the national and club setup.

A move to the Red and Gold brigade is the perfect time for Adil Khan to revive his career. He has proven in the past that he can be a terrific defender. The veteran is also an aerial threat and is always ready to lunge into set pieces in the opponent's box.

# 3 Jakichand Singh

🤝DONE DEAL🤝



Jackichand Singh is a 🆃🅾️🆁🅲🅷🅱️🅴🅰️🆁🅴🆁!



The right-winger has penned a season-long loan deal with 🆄🆂 from @MumbaiCityFC 📝



Join us in welcoming our latest addition to the squad! 🔴🟡#WelcomeJacki #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/s6H3kWFGnu — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 1, 2021

Jakichand Singh was signed by SC East Bengal on a one-year-long loan deal from Mumbai City. The winger has been floating around the ISL for quite some time now. He last featured for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL.

The winger is known for his explosive ability to make those quick dribbles and terrific ability to score inside the box. During his loan spell at FC Goa, the 29-year-old played 40 matches and scored 9 times.

He went to the final with the Gaurs during the 2019-20 season and also helped them win the inaugural shield. The addition of Jakichand adds a lot to the attack of the Red and Gold Brigade. His ability to create chances will definitely help them to better their record of 23 goals they scored last season.

# 2 Dylan Fox

Dylan Fox made the move to F.C. Goa on the final day of the transfer deadline. Having served North East United for one season, the Australian will now lead the Gaurs defense in the ISL. He played 21 times for the Highlanders last season and helped them finish 3rd last year. Dylan anchored the defense and helped them grab 5 clean sheets last season.

The 27-year-old started off his playing career in a very competitive A-League. He spent four seasons there, where he played for Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners.

The addition of the Australian to the Gaurs will definitely add a lot of strength to their defense. He can definitely form a brilliant defensive partnership with Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez, who was a stalwart at the back for the Gaurs. In an official statement to the club, Dylan Fox said:

"I am thrilled at having completed the signing. FC Goa was in touch ever since the season was over, and it was a move both of us wanted. Last season, I grew to appreciate the kind of football they play. I really wanted to be part of the team. And that feeling was reciprocated and now I can't wait to get started."

# 1 Chencho Gyeltshen

Deal done!

I am very delighted to share this with you all that joining @keralablasters is one of my wish come true. I can’t wait to be joining yellow army and play in front of all the fans! pic.twitter.com/DgjJM0n4uA — Chencho Gyeltshen (@Che7cho) August 31, 2021

Checcho Gyetlshen will once again be back to the ISL after being signed by Kerala Balsters on the deadline day. The Bhutanese international made his entry into Indian football with Minerva Punjab. His brilliant performances helped him win the hearts of fans around India. He briefly played for Bengaluru FC in the ISL, where he scored a stellar overhead kick during injury time to tie the game against Northeast United.

Nicknamed the Bhutanese Cristiano Ronaldo, Chencho is a proven goalscorer. His recruitment will definitely give the Blasters some firepower up front. After loitering in the bottom half of the table for the last few seasons, Manjappadda is rooting for Checho to fire the team to the knockouts this time.

Also Read: Hyderabad FC secure the signing of Spanish striker Javier Siverio for next season

Edited by Diptanil Roy