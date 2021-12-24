Hyderabad FC 1-1 SC East Bengal: Player ratings as engaging ISL 2021-22 contest ends in a draw

Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in Match 39 of the 2021-22 ISL season. There weren't too many gilt-edged chances on offer but the match proved to be an engaging tactical battle.

SC East Bengal opened the scoring via an Amir Dervisevic free-kick. The set-piece wasn't the best but Rohit Danu ducked away from the ball while standing in the wall. Danu's action distracted Laxmikant Kattimani, who got a full palm to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

Hyderabad FC hit back shortly after. Some good play down the left between Joel Chianese and Aniket Jadhav saw the latter send in a dangerous cross. Bartholomew Ogbeche found some space between the two centre-backs to guide a header into the bottom corner.

The result lifted Hyderabad FC to second in the ISL 2021-22 table. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, remained bottom. Here are the player ratings for both teams from the game:

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani didn't have much to do in the Hyderabad FC goal tonight but will be disappointed that he didn't save the SC East Bengal free-kick.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Mishra was fantastic throughout the game with his surging forward runs. The left-back finished with two key passes and two tackles in an industrious performance.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Singh took his time to settle in but was a rock in defense for Hyderabad FC. He completed 90.9% of his passes and made a tackle.

Joao Victor - 6.5/10

Dropping into defense, Victor was his usual efficient self to ward off SC East Bengal's wavering threat. He won a team-high three tackles and completed 90.3% of his passes.

Nikhil Poojari - 6/10

Poojari was mostly solid in defense, but didn't register the same impact offensively as Asish Rai.

Edu Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia was the focal point for some of Hyderabad FC's chances in the second half. The Spaniard managed one key pass and one shot, but failed to display his creative prowess consistently.

Hitesh Sharma - 6/10

Sharma was steady on the night but failed to really trouble SC East Bengal with his forward passes.

Aniketh Jadhav - 7/10

Jadhav got the all-important assist for Ogbeche's goal and was constantly involved on the left. The Hyderabad FC winger recorded one key pass and won a foul.

Joel Chianese - 6.5/10

This wasn't Chianese's most influential performance, but he played his part in Hyderabad FC's equalizer.

Rohit Danu - 5/10

Had Danu not ducked while standing in the wall, SC East Bengal may not have scored. He also struggled to link up with Poojari and was substituted at half-time.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 7.5/10

Ogbeche was often starved of service against SC East Bengal but scored a crucial goal for his side. ISL 2021-22's leading scorer had three shots on target, two key passes and two tackles for his side despite often having to drop deep.

Hyderabad FC Substitutes

Sahil Tavora - 6.5/10

Tavora replaced Danu at half-time and was a breath of fresh air in an at times confused Hyderabad FC frontline.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

Siverio came on for Chianese in the 60th minute. He didn't do much to trouble SC East Bengal, but got into dangerous areas on occasion.

Aaren D'Silva - 6/10

D'Silva replaced Sharma in the 68th minute and gave Hyderabad FC an extra outlet to move the ball forward.

Juan Fernandez - 6/10

Fernandez came on for Garcia in the 68th minute and helped ward away whatever SC East Bengal threw at the Nizams. He was booked for a cynical foul late on.

Abdul Rabeeh - 6/10

Rabeeh replaced Jadhav in the 83rd minute and was a bright outlet from the wings on his ISL debut.

