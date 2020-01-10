Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | ISL 2019-20

Chennaiyin FC celebrate their first-half lead against Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC picked up their first away win of the 2019-20 season of ISL as they humbled Hyderabad FC 1-3 in a clash between the bottom dwellers at the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday. The win took the two-time champions to the seventh spot in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches.

Asish Rai gifted the ball to Nerijus Valskis in the 40th minute but the striker laid a square pass to Rafael Crivellaro and the latter smothered the ball into the back of an empty net.

But, the Lithuanian didn't have to wait long to get his name in the scoresheet as he turned past his marker and unleashed a curling effort amidst a host of Hyderabad FC bodies to double the lead four minutes later.

The change of sides didn't yield change of fortunes for the hosts as Chennaiyin FC tripled their advantage after Valskis produced another instance of exemplary finishing. Hyderabad FC did pull one goal back in the 88th minute of the game through Marcelinho but it proved to be too little too late.

Here are 5 talking points and tactical analysis from the game.

#5 Chennaiyin FC begin the game by targetting the wings

Knowing that Hyderabad FC like to crowd the centre with their players, Chennaiyin FC took the avenue of attacking the wings in the early exchanges of the game.

It was evident right from the first minute when Nerijus Valskis made a run through the centre after the team played the ball to him through the right flank but he was adjudged offside correctly.

Kamaljit Singh had to pull good saves as Andre Schembri and Lallianzuala Chhangte troubled him in the opening ten minutes of the game. Both their full-backs surged forward with Edwin getting into good crossing positions and Jerry Lalrinzuala even registering a shot on target.

Hyderabad FC too tried to exploit the wider areas of the pitch. Nikhil Poojary's square pass to Nestor Gordillo in the 19th minute where the Spaniard pulled the trigger from the outside of the box was, in fact, the best chance of the game.

But, apart from that, they failed to create any good opportunities. Although it failed to result in any goal, Owen Coyle commanding his troops to pass the ball near the sidelines as and when they got the opportunities shows that they had done their homework right.

