Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca says his substitutions cost them the match against Goa | ISL 2020-21

Hyderabad FC succumbed to their third consecutive defeat in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) as FC Goa staged a 2-1 comeback win over them. Though Aridane Santana's cushioned header in the 58th minute gave Hyderabad the lead, Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo's strike later in the match for Goa resulted in his strike going in vain.

Hyderabad FC's head coach Manuel Marquez Roca brought in Lluis Sastre, Fran Sandanza, and Abhishek Halder for Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, and Halicharan Narzary at different intervals in the second half. However, the moves backfired.

"The only thing that I have to tell is that it's my fault. We deserved to win. Before we scored, we totally controlled the game. But, the last substitution was totally wrong. We lost the control and they scored again. Two shots on target and two goals. Maybe, it's bad luck. But, when these kind of things happen everyday, you have to think whether there is more than bad luck," Roca said while addressing the media after the match.

Aridane Santana's goal is cancelled out by two late goals from FC Goa. But check out what the numbers from #HFCFCG say...#LetsFootball #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫ pic.twitter.com/4JMaJUGAt3 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 30, 2020

Hyderabad FC dominated the match until the last quarter with their high press causing problems for FC Goa to build from the back. However, they became a little defensive after scoring the first goal.

Manuel Roca blamed the attitude of their players after Hyderabad FC's loss to Kerala Blasters. However, he is happy that the intent to win matches is back among his players.

"I am very happy with the attitude of all the players. I am not happy with me and the staff. I know this is not normal. It's not an excuse playing four games in ten days. We deserved to win the game, but our substitutions cost us the match," the Spaniard added.

Wish that Roland can come out of his room: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca

Roland Alberg will be Hyderabad FC's new foreign signing (Image Courtesy: Hyderabad FC)

Advertisement

🚨 OFFICIAL! 🚨



🤝 Dutch Midfielder Roland Alberg agrees to join Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2020-21 season. #WelcomeAlberg #HarKadamNayaDum #HydKeHainHum #HyderabadFC 💛🖤



Find out more about @rolandalberg 👇https://t.co/L0Ze22bshH — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 28, 2020

Hyderabad FC has signed attacking midfielder Roland Alberg on loan from Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade. Manuel Roca has used Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, and Hitesh Sharma in that position. Although they have performed well in patches, the overall product is lacking. Speaking about his availability, Roca said:

"I think he's a player we need. We need players like him in the attacking midfield (position). We wish that he can come out of his room after quarantine. He is in good shape because he played just ten days ago."

Hyderabad FC next faces Chennaiyin FC in ISL on 4th January 2021 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.