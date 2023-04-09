Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Aizawl FC in the first match of Group B of the Super Cup 2023 on Sunday, April 9. The Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri will host the Hero Super Cup 2023 fixture between the two sides.

Hyderabad FC finished second in the ISL 2022/23 standings with 42 points from 20 games. They registered 13 wins and four losses, while the remaining three games ended in draws.

They squared off against ATK Mohun Bagan in the semi-finals, with both legs ending in stalemates. The Kolkata-based club won the match on penalties and made it to the summit clash of the Indian top-tier league.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC finished seventh in the I-League 2022/23 season with 26 points from 22 encounters. They won only six matches in the recently concluded edition of the tournament. The I-League club have lost and drawn eight matches each this season.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over TRAU in their Super Cup Qualifier match. Aizawl FC will be riding high on confidence and will look to pick up three full points against the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Group B (HFC vs AFC)

Date & Time: Sunday, April 9; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5.00 pm IST on Sunday, April 9.

Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Nizams and the People's Club can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5.00 pm IST on Sunday, April 9.

