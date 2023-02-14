Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

In a clash between two ISL heavyweights, Hyderabad FC will lock horns against ATK Mohun Bagan at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, February 14.

The Nizams were on a high after their eight-match unbeaten streak but suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in the previous gameweek. Head coach Manolo Marquez addressed the frailties of his side after the game and underlined that Hyderabad FC were nowhere near their best.

However, the Nizams are an experienced bunch and will be hoping to return to winning ways and secure second spot. They need two points from their remaining three games to confirm a second-place finish in the ISL 2022-23 league stage.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan are in a fix of their own. The Mariners have lacked consistency throughout the season and are winless in their previous two matches. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC before being held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur FC.

Juan Ferrando's team are still in the top four but will need to string together a few strong performances if they are to cling to the knockout berths.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

HFC: Manolo Marquez in the pre-match press conference revealed that he might look to switch up the starting lineup from the loss against Odisha FC. It remains to be seen which players will make the cut.

ATKMB: Hugo Boumous didn't feature for the Mariners in the last game and it will be interesting to see if he's fit enough to start against the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammed; Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Dimitri Petratos.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Both teams failed to win their last matches and will be desperate for victory. If the entire season is taken into consideration, Hyderabad FC have definitely been a notch above ATK Mohun Bagan but one can never write off the Kolkata giants.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

