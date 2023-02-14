ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 20

Despite individual goals from all the other contenders, East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva still managed to stay atop the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot race after Matchweek 20. On Sunday, February 12, the Brazilian talisman blanked in a 2-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC.

Cleiton still has 12 goals from 18 matches and sits pretty at the top of the pile. He scored a brace in a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC and has since retained that spot.

The East Bengal forward is closely trailed by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who scored in Mumbai City FC's 5-3 victory over FC Goa. The Argentine striker has led the Islanders to ISL League Shield glory with his 11 goals from 17 matches.

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio, who came into form in the second half of the season, is tied on 11 goals with Jorge but has played one game more.

FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena extended his goal tally to 10 for the season with a hat-trick against East Bengal in Matchweek 17 but hasn't been able to find the net since then.

Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte managed to catch up with the Spaniard with his strike against the Gaurs on Saturday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte becomes only the second Indian to reach the 10-goal mark in an ISL season

The Mizoram-born winger has been in blistering form throughout the ISL 2022-23 season. Under the tutelage of Des Buckingham, Lallianzuala Chhangte has managed to polish and sharpen his final product and isn't a threat just from wide areas.

Lallianzuala Chhangte @lzchhangte7 Some things are too good to be true and I'm more than happy to have presented you with this one. Thanking God and all the ones involved to get me this award.Looking forward to having more of this moment and always,with your help.Thank you Some things are too good to be true and I'm more than happy to have presented you with this one. Thanking God and all the ones involved to get me this award.Looking forward to having more of this moment and always,with your help.Thank you https://t.co/sTAhxlugPd

Chhangte has shown the ability to cut in, run behind defenses, position himself inside the box, whip in delicious balls, and even score some world-class goals. His development into an elite attacker has been one of the stories of the season.

The Indian wide player is giving his fellow clubmate Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Odisha FC's Mauricio, and the leader of the pack, Cleiton Silva, a run for the money.

