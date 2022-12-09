Create

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2022-23 match

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Dec 09, 2022 06:37 PM IST
East Bengal hungry to extend their winning run.
East Bengal hungry to extend their winning run. (Image Courtesy: East Bengal Media)

Defending champions Hyderabad FC will welcome East Bengal at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, December 9.

Hyderabad FC were unbeaten in their opening six matches and were even atop the standings at one point. But two consecutive losses against Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have dented their progress.

However, following a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their last encounter, the Nizams are back in business. They are currently second in the standings with 19 points from nine games, just two adrift of league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, East Bengal will head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. The Kolkata giants will be keen to extend their winning form and break into the top six.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have clashed on four previous occasions in the ISL. The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to beat Hyderabad FC. The defending champions have won twice, while the other two games ended in a draw.

Matches played: 4

HFC wins: 2

EB wins: 0

Draws: 2

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

EB: Antonio Perosevic (3).

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3).

EB: Suvam Sen (2).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34)

Most passes: Joao Victor (HFC - 680), Victor Mongil (OFC - 593)

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC - 39), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20)

Most touches: Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924).

Edited by Samya Majumdar
