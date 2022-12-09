Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

Recovering East Bengal will travel to Telangana to lock horns with Hyderabad FC in matchweek 10 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium on Friday, December 9.

The Red and Gold Brigade have had a start-stop season so far, with the team failing to hold on to their momentum. Now, after their 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC, the Kolkata giants will hope to continue their winning ways.

While Cleiton Silva scored a brace, Naorem Mahesh Singh registered a hat-trick of assists against the Red Miners.

If the duo can keep up their smooth combination in transition, East Bengal will have a couple of opportunities against Manolo Marquez's side.

The defending champions had a flying start to the season, going unbeaten in their first six matches. However, two consecutive losses against Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have slightly halted their run. But following a 1-3 victory against Chennaiyin FC in their last encounter, the Nizams are back in business.

Bartholomew Ogbeche's form has been a concern for Hyderabad FC since the start of the season. The Nigerian international is yet to reach the heights he reached in the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, the two sides have previously clashed on four different occasions, with Hyderabad coming out on top twice. East Bengal are yet to defeat the reigning champions as the other two fixtures have ended in a draw.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 47.

Date & Time: Friday, December 9, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Telecast details

The 47th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 9.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Live streaming details

The match between the Red and Gold Brigade and the Nizams can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Poll : 0 votes