Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal: Nizams edge past Torchbearers to return to the top of the ISL 2022-23 standings

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC leapfrogged Mumbai City FC to the top of the ISL 2022-23 standings with a clinical 2-0 victory over East Bengal at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Friday, December 9.

Goals from Mohammad Yasir and Javier Siverio on either side of the half-time break helped the Nizams overcome a resilient East Bengal side.

Both teams were respectful and cautious of each other in the opening exchanges. It was a tightly-contested affair, with the two sides eyeing control in the middle of the park.

After the half-hour mark, none of the teams managed to create any clear-cut opportunities. Hyderabad FC somewhat had a chance in the 21st minute when Nikhil Poojary drilled in a cross from the right for Bartholomew Ogbeche. But the Nigerian forward was pressured into a misplaced header by Ankit Mukherjee.

Finally, in the 38th minute, the first goal-mouth action of the half rewarded us with a stunning goal. Yasir broke the deadlock with an absolute belter of strikes from the edge of the box. An Akash Mishra throw-in from the left was nodded into the path of Yasir by Hitesh Sharma. The 24-year-old winger sat himself up brilliantly and smashed home a vicious volley from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

All the hard work from the Red and Gold Brigade had gone into the bin as they were back chasing a goal. But late in the half, the Kolkata giants had an opportunity to restore parity. A long ball unlocked Hyderabad FC's defense and Cleiton Silva was through on goal. However, the Brazilian forward was stopped in his tracks by an on-rushing Gurmeet Singh. The home side went into the break on the back of a narrow lead.

Hyderabad FC's defensive discipline at the forefront of their victory over East Bengal

Coming out after the break, the task was cut out for East Bengal. Score a goal and get back into the game. Quite like in the first half, both sides started cautiously again in the opening exchanges. Although it would have been an appropriate approach for Hyderabad FC, the visitors needed some intensity.

On the hour mark, Manolo Marquez had a tough call as he brought off a misfiring Ogbeche to accommodate Siverio. The next 30 minutes were all about the Spaniard trying to utilize the innumerable opportunities that fell his way.

East Bengal, on the other hand, had a few chances of their own. In the 69th minute, Naorem Mahesh Singh delivered another of his signature crosses into the box but Semboi Haokip, unmarked, failed to keep it on target.

The match was completely changed in the favor of the hosts after the introduction of Borja Herrera. The former Las Palmas man almost immediately had an opportunity when Halicharan Narzary set him up two minutes after coming on. But the Spanish midfielder lashed it high and wide.

Siverio had a couple of opportunities, especially one from point-blank range, to double Hyderabad's lead in the following minutes, but he ended up squandering them. Just when it seemed like the Red and Gold Brigade might make the champions pay for the missed chances, Siverio tucked home the security goal in the 85th minute.

A resilient performance from the away side failed to hamper Hyderabad FC's bid to return to the top of the points table. The Nizams lead Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand, by a solitary point. Meanwhile, East Bengal are currently eighth with nine points from as many matches.

