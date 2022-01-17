Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 17th, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 63rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 17th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.
Hyderabad FC have been one of the most consistent sides this season. They have performed admirably and find themselves third in the points table with four wins, five draws and two losses. The Nizams come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC.
Jamshedpur FC, too, have also been brilliant. They are two points ahead of their opposition and are placed second in the points table with five wins, four draws, and two losses. Jamshedpur are on a two-game winning streak with their most recent match ending in a 1-0 win against SC East Bengal.
When the two teams last met at the GMC Athletic Stadium, the game turned out to be an intense one ending in a 1-1 draw.
Predicted Playing XIs
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio
Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray
Match Details
Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Date and Time: Monday, 17th January 2022 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir
Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Pawan Kumar, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aniket Jadhav, Boris Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Chima Chukwu, Jordan Murray, Seiminlen Doungel
Captain: Edu Garcia. Vice-captain: Laldinliana Renthlei.