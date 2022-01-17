Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 17th, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 63rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, 17th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most consistent sides this season. They have performed admirably and find themselves third in the points table with four wins, five draws and two losses. The Nizams come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC.

Jamshedpur FC, too, have also been brilliant. They are two points ahead of their opposition and are placed second in the points table with five wins, four draws, and two losses. Jamshedpur are on a two-game winning streak with their most recent match ending in a 1-0 win against SC East Bengal.

When the two teams last met at the GMC Athletic Stadium, the game turned out to be an intense one ending in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date and Time: Monday, 17th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Joao Victor, Edu Garcia, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Pawan Kumar, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aniket Jadhav, Boris Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Chima Chukwu, Jordan Murray, Seiminlen Doungel

Captain: Edu Garcia. Vice-captain: Laldinliana Renthlei.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee