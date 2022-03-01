Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with league leaders Hyderabad FC in Match No. 105 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The match will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Manolo Marquez has done a fantastic job with Hyderabad FC this season. The Nizams have won four of their previous five games while only losing one, and they currently lead the table with 35 points after 18 games played. The club boasts a powerful offensive setup that threatens all defensive lines.

Hyderabad FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a gritty Kerala Blasters FC team, confirming their semi-final qualifying with two matches remaining, a feat never before accomplished in the club's history.

Jamshedpur FC have also been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. They've been top notch under Owen Coyle. The Red Miners have won four of their previous five games, with only one defeat. They won their latest match 3-2 against NorthEast United FC and are presently second in the league table with 34 points from 17 games.

The Red Miners have been a formidable side in recent games and will seek to dethrone the Nizams in their quest to finish first in the standings. This will be the first time the Men of Steel have reached the playoffs.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head

This fight will pit heavyweights against each other. In the previous two seasons, the two teams faced each other five times. While four games have ended in a tie, the Men of Steel have only won one of their five outings.

Matches played:5

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 4

Top scorers in the current season

HFC- Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 goals from 17 matches).

JFC - Greg Stewart (10 goals from 16 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

JFC - TP Rehenesh (4 cleansheets in 15 matches).

HFC- Laxmikant Kattimani (3 clean sheets in 18 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 47, TP Rehenesh (JFC) - 32

Most Passes: Greg Stewart (JFC) - 672, Joao Victor (HFC) - 722, Chinglensana Singh - 625.

Most Interceptions: Akash Mishra - 40 (HFC), Alex Lima (JFC) - 22, Joao Victor (HFC) - 31.

Most Tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC) - 78, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 68, Alex Lima (JFC) - 75.

